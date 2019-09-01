Contrarius Investment Management LTD Lifted Its Ensco Plc (ESV) Stake; Otter Tail (OTTR) Sentiment Is 1.48

Otter Tail Corp (OTTR) investors sentiment decreased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.17, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 71 investment professionals increased and started new equity positions, while 48 sold and reduced holdings in Otter Tail Corp. The investment professionals in our database now own: 17.22 million shares, up from 17.08 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Otter Tail Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 38 Increased: 52 New Position: 19.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased Ensco Plc (ESV) stake by 3.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired 645,732 shares as Ensco Plc (ESV)’s stock declined 40.80%. The Contrarius Investment Management Ltd holds 20.31 million shares with $79.83 million value, up from 19.67M last quarter. Ensco Plc now has $1.64 billion valuation. The stock increased 16.32% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 10.01M shares traded or 32.36% up from the average. Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 70.80% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ESV News: 13/04/2018 – Ensco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q OPER REV. $417M, EST. $421.6M; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.32; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 32C; 24/04/2018 – Ensco Short-Interest Ratio Rises 22% to 9 Days; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss/Shr 32c; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss $140.1M; 14/05/2018 – Elephas Investment Buys New 1.9% Position in Ensco; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ENSCO PLC ESV.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMING COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $8 (ADDS BROKERAGE NAME); 25/04/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N – QTRLY TOTAL RIG UTILIZATION 54% VS 58%

The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $50.62. About 64,897 shares traded. Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) has risen 12.14% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.14% the S&P500. Some Historical OTTR News: 07/05/2018 – OTTER TAIL 1Q EPS CONT OPS 66C, EST. 54C; 12/04/2018 – ID Securities: Governor Otter Signs Proclamation Designating April as Financial Literacy Month! 2018; 09/04/2018 – Otter Tail Corporation held its 108th Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 04/04/2018 – Idaho Governor: DECLO TO HOST GOVERNOR OTTER’S 101ST CAPITAL FOR A DAY; 20/04/2018 – OTTER TAIL POWER CO. REQUESTS RATE REVIEW IN SOUTH DAKOTA; 20/04/2018 – Otter Tail Power Co Requests Rate Review in South Dakota; 07/05/2018 – OTTER TAIL 1Q OPER REV. $241.3M; 07/05/2018 – Otter Tail 1Q EPS 66c; 15/03/2018 – Otter Tail Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Idaho Governor: GOVERNOR OTTER CITES SUCCESSES FROM FINAL LEGISLATIVE SESSION OF HIS TENURE

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics business primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.01 billion. The companyÂ’s Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota, as well as operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc. markets. It has a 25.57 P/E ratio. This segment serves approximately 131,546 residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers.

Stanley holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Otter Tail Corporation for 39,057 shares. Zebra Capital Management Llc owns 13,892 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gabelli Funds Llc has 0.31% invested in the company for 987,700 shares. The Washington-based First Washington Corp has invested 0.27% in the stock. Icon Advisers Inc Co, a Colorado-based fund reported 41,400 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Ensco (NYSE:ESV), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Ensco has $25 highest and $4.5 lowest target. $9.04’s average target is 9.31% above currents $8.27 stock price. Ensco had 11 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy”. On Monday, June 10 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Underperform”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by FBR Capital. J.P. Morgan maintained Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) on Monday, March 11 with “Hold” rating. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. Societe Generale maintained it with “Hold” rating and $4.5 target in Tuesday, March 26 report.