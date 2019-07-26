Contrarius Investment Management LTD Increases Stake in Apple (AAPL); Forward Management Has Raised Its Stake in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) by $1.61 Million

Forward Management Llc increased its stake in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) by 11.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forward Management Llc bought 80,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 780,150 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.05M, up from 699,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forward Management Llc who had been investing in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $19.16. About 242,618 shares traded. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) has risen 2.26% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BPY News: 17/05/2018 – CORRECTED-Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned tower; 24/04/2018 – Matt: BREAKING: Sources tell SoccerBallNews™ that Brookfield-based Fiserv, Inc. will purchase naming rights for the new M…; 08/05/2018 – Brookfield Real Estate 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.04; 26/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS TO BUY GGP FOR $9.25B; 01/05/2018 – Brookfield CEO Disagrees With Zell, Sees Opportunities in Real Estate (Video); 15/03/2018 – Brookfield Select Opportunities Income Fund Announces Quarterly Distribution; 27/03/2018 – GGP: Merger Agreement With Brookfield Calls for GGP to Pay $400M Termination Fee Under Certain Conditions; 29/05/2018 – Brookfield Public Securities Group Achieves 40 Percent Improvement in Operational Efficiencies with Sage Intacct; 03/04/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Brookfield-owned GrafTech looks to raise more than $800 million in IPO; 27/03/2018 – Brookfield’s bid for GGP seen undercutting true mall values

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 43.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought 36,192 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 118,718 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.55 million, up from 82,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $957.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $208.1. About 12.82M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/03/2018 – POLL: Which will hit $1 trillion first? $AMZN or $AAPL?; 04/04/2018 – Apple hires former Google executive as Al chief; 30/03/2018 – Japan Display to raise $500m to supply key customer Apple; 24/05/2018 – Apple Wins $539 Million Jury Award from Samsung in iPhone Patent Battle; 05/04/2018 – Apple will give $100 billion more back to shareholders because of the tax cut: Citigroup; 23/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple signed deal with Volkswagen to use vans as autonomous staff shuttles, wanted to partner with BMW and; 24/03/2018 – Apple’s Cook to Trump: Embrace Open Trade; 19/03/2018 – Telecom Paper: Apple testing MicroLed screens of its own making – report; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO HAVING `ACTIVE DIALOGUE’ WITH APPLE: CNBC; 01/05/2018 – R.I.P., for real, iPhone X ‘super cycle’ Apple shipped 52 million iPhones last quarter, up 3 percent from the same time last year

Investors sentiment increased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold BPY shares while 47 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 246.15 million shares or 3.42% less from 254.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 35,943 are held by Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Corp. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of holds 0% or 2,567 shares in its portfolio. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership owns 631,501 shares. Carroll Assocs Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) for 149 shares. Moreover, Hightower Advsrs Lc has 0% invested in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Clearbridge Investments Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 380 shares. 18,530 were reported by Tower Rech Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc). Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd has 10,398 shares. Vanguard Gru reported 0% of its portfolio in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Royal Bankshares Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 36.19M shares. Cibc has invested 0.19% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Goldman Sachs Gp holds 0% of its portfolio in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) for 87,560 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv reported 1,880 shares stake. 14,118 were reported by Gsa Cap Ptnrs Llp. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 106,232 shares.

Forward Management Llc, which manages about $5.17B and $672.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jernigan Cap Inc by 164,542 shares to 606,108 shares, valued at $12.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stag Indl Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 210,000 shares, and cut its stake in Lexington Realty Trust.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 6.00M shares to 408,910 shares, valued at $4.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Natera Inc by 32,432 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 289,764 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

