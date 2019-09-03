Contrarius Investment Management LTD Holding in Philip Morris Intl (PM) Has Trimmed by $54.35 Million as Market Valuation Declined; As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stock Rose, Holder Tremblant Capital Group Has Decreased Position

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 68.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold 617,615 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 278,648 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.63M, down from 896,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $71.85. About 149,716 shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Adds Philip Morris, Exits Apache; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds Philip Morris; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris has applied to introduce IQOS in the U.S. and is awaiting a decision from the Food and Drug Administration; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Adj EPS $1.00; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Now Producing Smoke-Free Products; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.40; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – THE EUR 300 MLN INVESTMENT INCLUDED CONSTRUCTION OF 3 BUILDINGS; FACILITY IS EXPECTED TO BE OPERATIONAL BY END OF 2018; 29/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Pakistan diluted proposed tobacco health warnings after Philip Morris, BAT lobbying; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris International said growth of iQOS, its heat-not-burn tobacco product, slowed in Japan; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW OF OVER $9.0B

Tremblant Capital Group decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 91.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group sold 220,796 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 20,404 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, down from 241,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $120.02. About 318,762 shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 12/05/2018 – Bleacher Report: Derrick Rose Rumors: Timberwolves Interested in Bringing PG Back in Free Agency; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL – WILL MERGE ITS OTC INTERESTS RETURNING FROM PGT WITH A PORTFOLIO OF OTC ASSETS ACQUIRED IN 2016 VIA ACTAVIS ACQUISITION; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Deal Will Improve OTC Geographic Scale, Brand Portfolio, Category Footprint in the Vast Majority of the World’s Top 15 OTC Markets; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest® Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute with Ranir; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Pledges More Change as Sales Start to Climb; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS NOT RUNNING CURRENT SHIFT AT PLANT; 23/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Pricing of Its Debt Tender Offer; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IS SAID IN TALKS W/ P&G ON CONSUMER UNIT: CNBC; 04/05/2018 – Cramer Remix: Why Apple is a better version of Procter & Gamble; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ProAmpac PG Intermediate LLC Ratings, Outlk Neg

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.13B for 24.20 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Tremblant Capital Group, which manages about $3.75B and $1.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 3.37M shares to 6.96M shares, valued at $79.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc by 271,652 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.44M shares, and has risen its stake in Spotify Technology S A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 49,453 were reported by Clean Yield. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Gru Limited Com reported 24,326 shares. First Wilshire Securities invested in 2,200 shares or 0.08% of the stock. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 0.84% or 2.16M shares. Fred Alger Mngmt reported 0.02% stake. Atlas Browninc accumulated 33,442 shares. Coatue Limited Liability has invested 0% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Hodges Capital Mngmt holds 0.14% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 13,309 shares. First Hawaiian Savings Bank owns 34,819 shares. 767,426 were accumulated by Sector Pension Invest Board. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj stated it has 1.02% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Burt Wealth Advsrs owns 0.32% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 6,870 shares. Bsw Wealth Partners has invested 0.85% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Grand Jean Cap Mngmt owns 11,954 shares. Ashford Mgmt Incorporated reported 2,482 shares.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “What Investors Should Do With Their Shares Of Procter & Gamble – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why Procter & Gamble is a Hot Investment Pick Now – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “Procter & Gamble Investors Brace for a Conservative 2020 Outlook – The Motley Fool” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Procter & Gamble Company (PG): Yacktman Asset Management Is Enthusiastic About Its Brands – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “In Case We’re Wrong About Procter & Gamble – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Top Stocks With High Dividend Yields – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019, also Wsj.com with their article: “Some Stock Prices Delayed as Glitch Hits NYSE-Run Data Feed – The Wall Street Journal” published on August 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Tobacco Stocks React As FDA Investigates Reports Of Seizures After Vaping – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: No-Deal Brexit More Likely – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Retiree’s Dividend Portfolio – Jane’s July Update: What Does Volatility Look Like In Your Portfolio? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jones Fincl Lllp invested in 0.01% or 51,771 shares. Sarl has 0.46% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd owns 31,530 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 124,677 shares. Amer Ins Tx holds 0.18% or 37,760 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.17% or 2,918 shares. Putnam Invests Limited Co stated it has 17,350 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ipswich Invest Incorporated reported 10,889 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. 75,165 are held by North Star Asset Mngmt Incorporated. Blackhill Cap accumulated 32,924 shares. The Tennessee-based Td Cap Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Adage Cap Prtn Llc stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Fosun Intl Limited holds 11,500 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Ci Invs Incorporated owns 1.07 million shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Parkside Bancorp Tru has invested 0.25% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 36,192 shares to 118,718 shares, valued at $22.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV) by 406,736 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.19M shares, and has risen its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.20B for 13.11 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.