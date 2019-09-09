Contrarius Investment Management LTD Holding in Ensco Plc (ESV) Has Raised by $1.94 Million; Shareholder Rench Wealth Management Boosted Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake

Rench Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rench Wealth Management Inc bought 3,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 48,371 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90 million, up from 45,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $360.92B market cap company. The stock increased 2.74% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $115.7. About 10.07 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of April 27 (Table); 14/05/2018 – Charter Communications at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – Saudi Grand Tour to Include Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, JPMorgan; 15/05/2018 – SendGrid Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-5; 15/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – New York Post: JPMorgan reports its most profitable quarter ever; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BEINGS PRESENTATION AT J.P. MORGAN EVENT; 14/05/2018 – Owens Corning Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Model N Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Ensco Plc (ESV) by 3.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought 645,732 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.80% . The institutional investor held 20.31 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.83M, up from 19.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Ensco Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 16.32% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 10.01M shares traded or 35.06% up from the average. Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 70.80% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ESV News: 24/04/2018 – Ensco Short-Interest Ratio Rises 22% to 9 Days; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss $140.1M; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q OPER REV. $417M, EST. $421.6M; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 32C, EST. LOSS/SHR 27C; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss/Shr 32c; 13/04/2018 – Ensco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Ensco plc Announces Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 32C; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 32c; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Rev $417M

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

