Contrarius Investment Management LTD Holding in Diamond Offshore Drilling In (DO) Increased by $38.40 Million as Shares Declined; Aon Plc (AON) Holder Permian Investment Partners LP Raised Its Stake by $2.99 Million as Shares Rose

Permian Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permian Investment Partners Lp bought 17,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 858,903 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $146.62 million, up from 841,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permian Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $188.72. About 119,334 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 26/03/2018 – Aon Benfield’s Connolly to retire; 12/04/2018 – Secureworks Wins Aon’s Best Employer Award in Romania; 23/03/2018 – MOVES-Credit Suisse Founder Securities, Aon, Cerberus Capital; 17/05/2018 – Reactions: Aon promotes English to captive business head; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – CO, HP ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION FOR COMPREHENSIVE IT SECURITY AND CYBER RISK MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 18/04/2018 – Unhealthy mismatch between employers’ health wishes and realities in EMEA; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Aon, Exits Marsh & McLennan; 23/03/2018 – AON UK LTD NAMES NEW COO; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Aon’s Ratings; Outlook Stable; 23/03/2018 – Shanaghy named Aon UK COO

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling In (DO) by 90.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought 3.84 million shares as the company’s stock declined 4.24% . The institutional investor held 8.07M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.65 million, up from 4.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Diamond Offshore Drilling In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $788.99M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $5.73. About 675,528 shares traded. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) has declined 53.81% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DO News: 29/03/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE: JOHN R. BOLTON TO RESIGN FROM BD APRIL 8; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Rev $295.5M; 09/05/2018 – A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK LIKELY TO EXTEND TIMELINE TO DIVEST DRILLING UNIT BEYOND YEAR-END; 17/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Launches Sim-Stack™ – the Industry’s First Cybernetic BOP Service; 28/03/2018 – Diamond Offshore Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 29/03/2018 – Diamond Offshore Drilling: John R. Bolton to Resign From Board April 8, Result of National Security Adviser Appointment; 09/05/2018 – A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK LIKELY TO SHELVE PLANS FOR MAERSK DRILLING UNIT IPO; 08/05/2018 – LOEWS CORP L.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.0625/SHR; 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q EPS 14c

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Natera Inc by 32,432 shares to 289,764 shares, valued at $5.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 6.00 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 408,910 shares, and cut its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX).

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $39,640 activity.

More notable recent Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Do Analysts See Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Performing Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “The Week Ahead: Does The Plunging Bullish Sentiment Mean You Can Buy Stocks Now? – Forbes” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Do Analysts Think About Crane Co.’s (NYSE:CR) Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold DO shares while 53 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 144.84 million shares or 4.73% more from 138.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Exane Derivatives reported 1 shares. Rech & Mngmt owns 250 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ameritas Investment Prns owns 5,679 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Com holds 0% or 77,464 shares in its portfolio. First Tru Advsrs LP stated it has 134,755 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Inc holds 0.01% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) or 1.23M shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 157,914 shares. Arizona State Retirement System stated it has 99,646 shares. Majedie Asset Limited invested in 2.31% or 3.12M shares. Blackrock Incorporated reported 10.75M shares stake. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 1,006 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md holds 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) for 69,504 shares. Bessemer Gru invested in 0% or 2,855 shares. 15,495 were accumulated by Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio. 114,400 were accumulated by Pub Sector Pension Invest Board.