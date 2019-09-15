Contrarius Investment Management LTD Has Upped Kinross Gold (KGC) Stake By $5.98 Million; Nuance Communications (NUAN)’s Sentiment Is 1.15

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased Kinross Gold Corp (KGC) stake by 28.27% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired 1.99 million shares as Kinross Gold Corp (KGC)’s stock rose 31.37%. The Contrarius Investment Management Ltd holds 9.05M shares with $35.12 million value, up from 7.06 million last quarter. Kinross Gold Corp now has $5.93 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.72. About 21.54 million shares traded or 39.54% up from the average. Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) has risen 11.67% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical KGC News: 15/03/2018 – KINROSS GOLD CORP – NEW PLAN WILL REPLACE CURRENT SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS PLAN, WHICH WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 29, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Kinross Gold 1Q EPS 8c; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS SLOWING TASIAST PHASE 2 SPEND AMID MAURITANIA TALKS; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS INSURANCE BRINGS IN WORLD BANK AS MAURITANIA `PARTNER’; 26/03/2018 – Kinross Gold settles Foreign Corrupt Practices Act charges -SEC; 26/03/2018 – U.S. SEC SAYS KINROSS GOLD CHARGED WITH FCPA VIOLATIONS; 26/03/2018 – U.S. REGULATOR CHARGES KINROSS GOLD WITH VIOLATING U.S. ANTI-CORRUPTION LAW – SEC; 09/04/2018 – KINROSS GOLD CORP K.TO – WILL CONTINUE TO MONITOR SANCTION LEGISLATION IN CANADA, U.S. AND EUROPEAN UNION SO CO AND UNITS REMAIN IN COMPLIANCE; 09/04/2018 – KINROSS GOLD-MINING OPERATIONS IN RUSSIA CONTINUE TO OPERATE ACCORDING TO PLAN AND REMAIN UNAFFECTED BY NEW SANCTIONS ANNOUNCED BY US ON APRIL 6, 2018; 10/04/2018 – KINROSS GOLD CORP K.TO : BMO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM

Nuance Communications (NUAN) investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.32, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 130 investment professionals opened new and increased holdings, while 113 reduced and sold stock positions in Nuance Communications. The investment professionals in our database now have: 244.66 million shares, down from 267.98 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Nuance Communications in top ten holdings decreased from 4 to 3 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 24 Reduced: 89 Increased: 84 New Position: 46.

Analysts await Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.17 earnings per share, down 37.04% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.27 per share. NUAN’s profit will be $48.56M for 25.72 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Nuance Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.05% negative EPS growth.

Nuance Communications, Inc. provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.00 billion. It operates through four divisions: Healthcare, Mobile, Enterprise, and Imaging. It has a 71.98 P/E ratio. The Healthcare segment offers transcription solutions, which enables physicians to streamline clinical documentation with medical transcription platform; Dragon Medical, a dictation software that empowers physicians to accurately capture and document patient care in real-time on various devices; clinical document improvement and coding solutions to ensure patient health information is accurately documented, coded, and evaluated; and diagnostic solutions that allows radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports.

Rgm Capital Llc holds 6.93% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. for 6.02 million shares. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc owns 1.20 million shares or 5.25% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Park West Asset Management Llc has 3.39% invested in the company for 5.10 million shares. The California-based Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. has invested 2.22% in the stock. Kirr Marbach & Co Llc In, a Indiana-based fund reported 553,836 shares.