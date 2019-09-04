Contrarius Investment Management LTD Has Upped Its Jd Com (JD) Holding by $7.56 Million; Share Price Declined; Applied Materials (AMAT) Shareholder Blume Capital Management Upped Its Position

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 28.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought 251,858 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 1.14M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.48M, up from 891,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $29.88. About 5.99 million shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 22/05/2018 – Professor Dingbo Xu Joins JD.com’s Board of Directors; 16/03/2018 – JD FINANCE PLANS TO USE PART OF PROCEEDS TO INVEST IN DOMESTIC FINANCIAL FIRMS, GET LICENCES FOR BANKING, SECURITIES SERVICES; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM SEES FY REV. +29% TO +33%; 09/05/2018 – SHANDONG DELISI FOOD 002330.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH JD.COM TO SELL PRODUCTS ON JD’S E-COMMERCE PLATFORM; 21/03/2018 – MEDIA-China’s JD.com, Alibaba plan to issue CDRs – Caixin; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM INC QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.11; 02/04/2018 – CHINA REGULATOR ASKS JD.COM TO IMPROVE MGMT ON PUBLICATION SALE; 22/05/2018 – Zuckerberg Media, JD.com and Glossier to Speak at NRF’s Shop.org 2018 Conference; 19/04/2018 – Tencent and; 11/05/2018 – Partners Group Adds Black Knight, Exits JD.com: 13F

Blume Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Applied Materials (AMAT) by 88.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc bought 20,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 43,660 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73 million, up from 23,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Applied Materials for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.99% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $49.51. About 9.08 million shares traded or 0.26% up from the average. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/05/2018 – Chip gear maker Applied Materials reports 29 pct rise in revenue; 23/03/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Delivers Strong Year-On-Year Growth in Quarterly Revenue and Earnings Per Share; 18/05/2018 – Tech Today: Square Unzettled, Debating AMAT, Google’s 60 Minutes — Barron’s Blog

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15M and $190.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) by 28,040 shares to 110,535 shares, valued at $5.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Natera Inc by 32,432 shares to 289,764 shares, valued at $5.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 6.00M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 408,910 shares, and cut its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX).