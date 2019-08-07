Contrarius Investment Management LTD Has Trimmed Philip Morris Intl (PM) Position; Plexus (PLXS) Has 0.59 Sentiment

Plexus Corp (PLXS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.59 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.38, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 54 investment managers opened new and increased positions, while 92 sold and trimmed holdings in Plexus Corp. The investment managers in our database now own: 28.22 million shares, down from 29.24 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Plexus Corp in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 24 Reduced: 68 Increased: 34 New Position: 20.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd decreased Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) stake by 68.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold 617,615 shares as Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM)’s stock declined 2.53%. The Contrarius Investment Management Ltd holds 278,648 shares with $24.63M value, down from 896,263 last quarter. Philip Morris Intl Inc now has $132.64 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $81.29. About 2.35M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Now Producing Smoke-Free Products; 24/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and; 19/04/2018 – Buy Philip Morris Even as People Quit Smoking: Street Wrap; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EPS $5.25-$5.40, AT PREVAILING FX; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris loses 16% in value in worst day since 2008; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 08/03/2018 Philip Morris International Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $1.07 Per Share; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Facility to Be Fully Operational by End of 2018; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Net $1.56B

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Load Up On Philip Morris – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Can IQOS Fire Philip Morris’ Stock To $100? – Forbes” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Philip Morris Is On Sale – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Philip Morris Stock Surged on Thursday – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay Better Than Coca-Cola – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK) stake by 113,038 shares to 4.96M valued at $114.93 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 14,660 shares and now owns 1.08M shares. Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Philip Morris (NYSE:PM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Philip Morris had 16 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, May 23 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Barclays Capital. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Sell” on Monday, March 25. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, March 25. As per Friday, May 17, the company rating was upgraded by Bank of America.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity. 2,500 shares were bought by Kunst Michael R., worth $211,675.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.24 billion for 14.83 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 1.13% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $57.06. About 34,748 shares traded. Plexus Corp. (PLXS) has risen 0.95% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.95% the S&P500. Some Historical PLXS News: 14/03/2018 – Karen Rapp Joins Plexus’ Bd of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Plexus 2Q Adj EPS 74c; 14/03/2018 – Karen Rapp Joins Plexus’ Board of Directors; 20/03/2018 – Plexus Hires Wes Hornsby as Vice President of Business Development; 09/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Intraoperative Superior Hypogastric Plexus Block For Pain Relief During Cesarean-Section; 14/03/2018 – PLEXUS CORP – RAPP’S APPOINTMENT EXPANDS PLEXUS BOARD TO 11 DIRECTORS; 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Forearm vs Brachial Plexus Blockade for Routine Hand and Wrist Surgery; 25/04/2018 – PLEXUS 2Q REV. $699M, EST. $691.0M; 25/04/2018 – Plexus 2Q EPS 36c; 25/04/2018 – PLEXUS 2Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 74C

More notable recent Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Plexus Corp.â€™s (NASDAQ:PLXS) Return On Capital Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Plexus Announces Fourth Facility Certified to Manufacture Class III Finished Medical Devices – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Plexus (PLXS) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Plexus Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Plexus’ investment in Livingston Engineering and New Product Introduction facility – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc Mn holds 3.11% of its portfolio in Plexus Corp. for 2.91 million shares. Profit Investment Management Llc owns 42,319 shares or 1.97% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dean Capital Management has 0.85% invested in the company for 8,325 shares. The New York-based Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc has invested 0.6% in the stock. Cooke & Bieler Lp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 483,263 shares.

Analysts await Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, down 10.42% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.96 per share. PLXS’s profit will be $25.37 million for 16.59 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual earnings per share reported by Plexus Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.17% EPS growth.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company has market cap of $1.68 billion. It offers product conceptualization solutions; and product design and value-engineering solutions, including program management, feasibility studies, specification development for product features and functionality, circuit design, field programmable gate array design, printed circuit board layout, embedded software design, mechanical design, test specifications development and product verification testing, and automated production solutions and complex automation design. It has a 12.87 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercialization solutions, such as prototyping, new product introduction, design for supply chain, test development, and transition management; manufacturing solutions; and fulfillment and logistics solutions.