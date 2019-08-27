Contrarius Investment Management LTD Has Trimmed Kinross Gold (KGC) Position by $16.30 Million; Stock Value Rose; As Mercury Systems (MRCY) Shares Rose, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has Raised Position by $9.31 Million

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY) by 42.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought 145,462 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.92% . The institutional investor held 484,376 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.04 million, up from 338,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in Mercury Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $84.6. About 117,089 shares traded. Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) has risen 104.72% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MRCY News: 28/03/2018 – Mercury Systems Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 4; 24/04/2018 – Mercury Systems Sees FY18 EPS 85c-EPS 88c; 04/05/2018 – CORRECT: AXLER SEES MERCURY SYSTEMS HAVING ANOTHER 50% DOWNSIDE; 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS INC MRCY.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 20 PCT; 29/03/2018 – Mercury Systems’ Innovation Revolutionizes Microelectronics Packaging Technology for Defense Applications; 01/05/2018 – Mercury Systems Unveils Defense Industry’s Smallest Secure SSD with Self-Destruct Capability in BGA package; 29/05/2018 – Mercury Systems Receives Four-Star Supplier Excellence Award from Raytheon; 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS 3Q REV. $116.3M, EST. $126.0M; 27/03/2018 – Mercury Systems Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – When a prime contractor like Lockheed Martin $LMT has problems with boosting cash flow, that can only mean bad things for its subcontractors down the supply chain like $MRCY

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Kinross Gold Corp (KGC) by 43.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold 5.43M shares as the company’s stock rose 31.37% . The institutional investor held 7.06 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.28 million, down from 12.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Kinross Gold Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.45B market cap company. The stock increased 4.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $5.2. About 6.04M shares traded. Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) has risen 11.67% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical KGC News: 08/05/2018 – Kinross Gold 1Q Adj EPS 10c; 26/03/2018 – Kinross Gold settles Foreign Corrupt Practices Act charges -SEC; 12/04/2018 – LKA Gold to Complete Kinross Drilling Program at Golden Wonder Mine; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS GOLD CEO SEES `FIRE BURNING’ FOR MINERS IN AFRICA; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS SLOWING TASIAST PHASE 2 SPEND AMID MAURITANIA TALKS; 26/03/2018 – KINROSS GOLD CORP – CO IS “PLEASED” TO RESOLVE MATTER RELATING TO INVESTIGATION OF WEST AFRICA OPS THROUGH AN AGREED-UPON CEASE AND DESIST ORDER; 09/05/2018 – Kinross Reels as Two More African Nations Seek Mining Payoffs; 15/03/2018 Kinross adopts new shareholder rights plan; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS: MAURITANIA COULD SEEK SOME KIND OF ADVANCED ROYALTY; 09/04/2018 – KINROSS RUSSIA OPS REMAIN UNAFFECTED BY U.S. SANCTIONS

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 544,281 shares to 8.31M shares, valued at $107.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 220,385 shares in the quarter, for a total of 260,856 shares, and has risen its stake in Noble Corp Plc (NYSE:NE).

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, which manages about $1.06 billion and $2.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Epam Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 124,811 shares to 183,055 shares, valued at $30.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 175,052 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,842 shares, and cut its stake in Investar Holdin (NASDAQ:ISTR).