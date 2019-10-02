Contrarius Investment Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Twitter (TWTR) Position by $21.63 Million; Bristol (BMY) Shareholder Penn Davis Mcfarland Has Boosted Position

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 28.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc bought 46,903 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 213,373 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.68 million, up from 166,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $50.65. About 9.79M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 20/03/2018 – MYLAN LAUNCHES GENERIC OF BRISTOL MYERS’ MUTAMYCIN INJECTION; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Income Cuts VF Corp, Buys More Bristol-Myers; 12/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 10, 2018; 23/05/2018 – BMS-986231 (Bristol-Myers Squibb/Ligand) Drug Overview 2018: A Second-Generation Prodrug That Chemically Breaks Down to Produce Nitroxyl (HNO) and an lnactive Byproduct – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB- IN TRIAL, TWO SECONDARY ENDPOINTS OF ORR, MEDIAN DURATION OF RESPONSE DEMONSTRATED DURABILITY WITH OPDIVO VS DOCETAXEL; 12/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Mon, 3/12/2018, 8:30 PM; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS IN PACT WITH JANSSEN TO DEVELOP BMS-986177; 30/04/2018 – $BMY gives up on its own IDOi from $800M Flexus acquisition Two Ph3 trials just terminated; 08/05/2018 – NEON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT TREATED IN CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING PERSONAL CANCER VACCINE NEO-PV-01 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) AND CHEMOTHERAPY; 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients with Recurrent or Metastatic Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck (SCCHN)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 15.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold 636,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.69% . The institutional investor held 3.55M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $123.83 million, down from 4.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $40.25. About 9.17 million shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 34.83% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – School shooter game provokes outrage in Florida; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Walmart buys controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 billion; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Germany woos China trade as Trump tests both; 14/05/2018 – German spy chief says regulation may be needed for social platforms; 23/04/2018 – 7-Eleven Colors Outside the Lines Offering Free Slurpee Coupons to Elementary Schools Nationwide; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Melania Trump initiative targets cyber-bullying; 08/03/2018 – Germany looks to revise social media law as Europe watches; 10/04/2018 – Smyte Abuse Management Platform Successfully Reduces 80% of Spammers on Zendesk; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Roseanne blames Ambien for racist tweet; 09/04/2018 – Tech group urges U.S. to recruit allies to take on China, not tariffs

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.23, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold TWTR shares while 158 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 533.09 million shares or 2.78% more from 518.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seadrill Ltd by 88,463 shares to 4.73M shares, valued at $19.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) by 5.12M shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.83 million shares, and has risen its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Analysts await Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.10 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.12 per share. TWTR’s profit will be $77.30 million for 100.63 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Twitter, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II also bought $236,440 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.