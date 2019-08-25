Contrarius Investment Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Stake; Last Week Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Analysts

Among 5 analysts covering Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Tractor Supply has $12500 highest and $96 lowest target. $118.40’s average target is 22.24% above currents $96.86 stock price. Tractor Supply had 14 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 16 by Piper Jaffray. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 22 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Friday, April 26 by Wedbush. Barclays Capital maintained Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) rating on Thursday, May 16. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $11500 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, July 23. Morgan Stanley maintained Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) on Friday, April 26 with “Equal-Weight” rating. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. See Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) latest ratings:

22/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $112.0000 New Target: $115.0000 Maintain

23/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $104.0000 New Target: $108.0000 Maintain

16/07/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Overweight Old Target: $114.0000 New Target: $125.0000 Maintain

11/07/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy New Target: $122.0000 Initiates Coverage On

03/07/2019 Broker: Northcoast Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

16/05/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: $100.0000 New Target: $115.0000 Maintain

01/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

26/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $96.0000 New Target: $104.0000 Maintain

26/04/2019 Broker: Wedbush Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $105.0000 New Target: $115.0000 Maintain

23/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd decreased Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) stake by 18.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold 145,309 shares as Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP)’s stock declined 9.03%. The Contrarius Investment Management Ltd holds 642,318 shares with $38.31 million value, down from 787,627 last quarter. Molson Coors Brewing Co now has $10.87B valuation. The stock decreased 3.13% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $50.07. About 1.55M shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Molson Coors Brewing Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAP); 02/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS 1Q UNDERLYING EPS 48C, EST. 77C; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Adds Dollar Tree, Exits Molson Coors, Cuts Microsemi: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Sees 2018 Capital Spending $670 Million, Plus or Minus 10%; 11/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer weighs Michael Kors against Molson Coors and uses the drastically different companies to teach an investing lesson; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Sees Underlying Effective Tax Rate in the Range of 18%-22 % for 2018; 02/05/2018 – US beer buzzkill sends Molson Coors to 4-year low; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Misses As Volumes Run Drier — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS BREWING CO TAP.N : SUSQUENHANNA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $72; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors Brewing Company June Investor Events

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) stake by 142,155 shares to 4.18M valued at $137.58 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB) stake by 213,030 shares and now owns 3.24M shares. Owens Ill Inc (NYSE:OI) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold TAP shares while 147 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 157.87 million shares or 1.54% less from 160.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Savings Bank holds 0% or 7,557 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement System reported 74,757 shares. Tower Cap Llc (Trc) invested in 0.04% or 11,346 shares. Manchester Cap Management Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 322 shares. 24 are owned by Bank Of Montreal Can. Twin Capital holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 49,620 shares. Cognios Capital Llc owns 0.78% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 37,127 shares. Atlanta Cap Management Co L L C holds 0.01% or 32,600 shares in its portfolio. Mcf Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 55 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hudson Valley Advsr Adv has 0.06% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Tdam Usa has invested 0.03% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Diamond Hill Cap Mngmt reported 0.18% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Price T Rowe Assoc Md has 388,806 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Hl Fincl Svcs Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 9,379 shares. Auxier Asset Mgmt owns 107,364 shares.

More notable recent Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Might Be Interested In Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Molson Coors Brewing Companyâ€™s (NYSE:TAP) Return On Capital Employed Might Be A Concern – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Molson Coors Tapped Out on Global Growth – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Street’s Wide-Ranging Take On Molson Coors Earnings, CEO Change – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Molson Coors Not Likely to Have Growth on Tap in Q2 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Molson Coors (NYSE:TAP), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Molson Coors has $71 highest and $5000 lowest target. $57.33’s average target is 14.50% above currents $50.07 stock price. Molson Coors had 5 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Citigroup. The stock of Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Bryan Garnier & Cie.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company has market cap of $11.69 billion. The firm offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use. It has a 21.59 P/E ratio. As of January 26, 2017, it operated 1,600 retail stores in 49 states.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 48 investors sold Tractor Supply Company shares while 186 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 95.15 million shares or 3.31% less from 98.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Llc has invested 0% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Employees Retirement System Of Texas invested 0.03% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Citigroup invested in 0% or 34,654 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 14,821 shares. Plante Moran Financial Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 10,200 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Harvest Capital Strategies Lc holds 39,409 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Lp has invested 0.01% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Meiji Yasuda Life stated it has 0.18% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Cleararc Cap reported 2,956 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Valley Natl Advisers Incorporated reported 0.27% stake. Hood River Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 0.02% or 4,902 shares in its portfolio. 55,900 were accumulated by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Co. Carroll has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd Liability reported 2,798 shares.

The stock decreased 4.19% or $4.24 during the last trading session, reaching $96.86. About 2.03M shares traded or 79.40% up from the average. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 23/05/2018 – Tractor Supply’s “Follow Us to the Fair” Tour to Embark on Cross-Country Journey; 05/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Kicks Off Semi-Annual 4-H Fundraiser; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY SEES FY COMP SALES +2% TO +3%; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Sees FY18 Sales $7.69B-$7.77B; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO TSCO.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.09, REV VIEW $7.73 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply 1Q Net $71.4M; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Sees FY18 EPS $3.95-EPS $4.15; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY 1Q EPS 57C, EST. 57C; 24/04/2018 – Lake Cty Record: Tractor Supply breaks ground; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Baird’s 2018 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference