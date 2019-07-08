Contrarius Investment Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Kroger Co (KR) Position; Firefly Value Partners LP Lifted Noble Plc (NE) Stake

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd decreased Kroger Co (KR) stake by 53.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold 33,352 shares as Kroger Co (KR)’s stock declined 12.95%. The Contrarius Investment Management Ltd holds 29,277 shares with $720,000 value, down from 62,629 last quarter. Kroger Co now has $17.41 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $21.8. About 7.93 million shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has risen 1.94% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 23/05/2018 – The great meal-kit shakeout continues as Kroger plans to buy Home Chef for at least $200 million; 17/05/2018 – Kroger Partners with Ocado to Serve Customers Anything, Anytime, Anywhere in U.S; 08/03/2018 – KROGER: GROSS MARGINS WILL DECLINE `SOMEWHAT’ IN 2018; 23/05/2018 – KROGER TO ACQUIRE HOME CHEF FOR $200M PLUS EARNOUT PAYMENTS; 17/05/2018 – Ocado Entering U.S. Market Through Technology Deal With Kroger — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – Ralphs and Food 4 Less Announce Plans to Hire Hundreds of New Store Associates in Southern California; 20/04/2018 – KROGER – $1.2 BLN ASR IS ADDITIONAL REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION, INCREMENTAL TO $1 BLN REPURCHASE PROGRAM ANNOUNCED ON MARCH 15; 09/04/2018 – The Kroger Co. Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award; 08/03/2018 – Kroger 4Q Adj EPS 63c; 15/03/2018 – Aim Exploration (AEXE) and US Highland, Inc. Raised $32M Investment From Kroger

Firefly Value Partners Lp increased Noble Corp Plc (NE) stake by 3.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Firefly Value Partners Lp acquired 500,000 shares as Noble Corp Plc (NE)’s stock declined 21.85%. The Firefly Value Partners Lp holds 17.12 million shares with $49.12 million value, up from 16.62 million last quarter. Noble Corp Plc now has $424.16 million valuation. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.81. About 5.54M shares traded. Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) has declined 56.13% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.56% the S&P500. Some Historical NE News: 09/04/2018 – NOBLE RESTRUCTURING IN DOUBT AS ELMAN SAID TO PUSH FOR NEW DEAL; 26/04/2018 – CZARNECKI DOESN’T PLAN SALE OF NOBLE OR IDEA UNITS: PARKIET; 14/03/2018 – Shareholder Revolt Emerges as Key Risk for Noble Group Debt Deal; 23/05/2018 – IG GROUP HOLDINGS PLC – APPOINTMENT OF BRIDGET MESSER AND JON NOBLE AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS WITH EFFECT FROM 1 ST JUNE 2018; 05/04/2018 – NOBLE GROUP HOLDERS SHOULD BE FREE TO VOTE ON RESTRUCTURING:SGX; 15/05/2018 – NOBLE -“PROPOSED RESTRUCTURING… PROVIDES FOR COMMITTED TRADE FINANCE & HEDGING FACILITY WHICH IS CRITICALLY IMPORTANT FOR GROUP TO CONTINUE TO TRADE”; 20/03/2018 – Noble Group’s Founder Elman Resigns as Non-Executive Director; 25/04/2018 – NOBLE GROUP LTD – OF VIEW THAT EACH OF CLAIMS HAVE SAME SUBSTANCE AND INTENT AS GICL’S EARLIER CLAIM FILED WITH COURT ON 20 MARCH; 27/04/2018 – SINGAPORE HIGH COURT JUDGE SAYS GRANTS INJUNCTION ON MODIFIED TERMS IN CASE AGAINST NOBLE GROUP NOBG.Sl; 11/04/2018 – GETIN NOBLE BANK SA GNB.WA – POLISH FINANCIAL SUPERVISION AUTHORITY (KNF) APPROVES CO’S SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE

More notable recent Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “2 Stocks Wall Street Hates That I’ve Been Buying – The Motley Fool” on July 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Ensco Rowan Stock Is Soaring Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Noble Corp.: Discussing The Latest Update – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Noble Corp.: The Black Swan Theory – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Up 2.9%; Gemphire Therapeutics Shares Plummet – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Noble (NYSE:NE), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Noble had 10 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, February 20 with “Sell”. The stock of Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) earned “Buy” rating by Pareto on Monday, January 28. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Hold”. As per Monday, June 10, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, January 16 by Capital One.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.43, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold NE shares while 65 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 199.36 million shares or 6.31% less from 212.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guernsey-based Bluecrest Management Limited has invested 0.01% in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc, a New York-based fund reported 1.61 million shares. Energ Opportunities Ltd Liability Com stated it has 1.43% in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). Cambridge Incorporated stated it has 85,338 shares. Tower Research Cap (Trc) reported 8,600 shares. Contrarius Investment Mngmt has invested 1.65% of its portfolio in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). Shah owns 1.19M shares. Prelude Capital Mngmt Limited Com, New York-based fund reported 121,827 shares. 509,112 are owned by Ubs Asset Americas. Penn Mngmt Inc reported 0.72% of its portfolio in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). Prudential Fincl Inc reported 389,840 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board has 0.01% invested in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 97,203 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citigroup invested in 290,914 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% or 62,000 shares.

Analysts await The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, up 2.44% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.41 per share. KR’s profit will be $335.50 million for 12.98 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by The Kroger Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Kroger: Looking Attractive At 52-Week Lows – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Are Analysts Expecting From The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) In Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Coca-Cola, Kroger, Shopify And More – Benzinga” on July 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Surprising Stocks Hitting New Lows Last Week – Motley Fool” published on July 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Revisiting Kroger – I Keep Buying – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Among 11 analysts covering Kroger (NYSE:KR), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Kroger had 22 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by UBS on Monday, March 11. On Wednesday, May 29 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of KR in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 14 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, June 21 by UBS. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of KR in report on Friday, March 8 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by Pivotal Research with “Hold” on Friday, June 21. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Guggenheim. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of KR in report on Friday, March 8 with “Underperform” rating. The stock of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) earned “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Friday, March 8.

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $107,437 activity. On Sunday, June 30 the insider SARGENT RONALD bought $107,437.