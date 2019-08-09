Contrarius Investment Management LTD Has Trimmed Holding in Coty (COTY) as Stock Price Rose; As Boeing Co (BA) Market Valuation Declined, Bank Hapoalim Bm Raised Its Position by $695,706

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Coty Inc (COTY) by 93.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold 6.00 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.65% . The institutional investor held 408,910 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.70 million, down from 6.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Coty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $10.23. About 341,931 shares traded. Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has declined 19.19% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical COTY News: 20/03/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Merrill Lynch, JPMorgan Lead $8B Coty Refi; 09/05/2018 – Coty 3Q Adj EPS 13c; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Coty Inc Rtgs, Rates Recap; Otlk Stable; 29/03/2018 – REG-COTY – BNP Paribas Primary New Issues : Stabilisation Notice; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Coty’s Cfr To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – Coty Inc. Appoints Esra Erkal-Paler Chief Global Corporate Affairs Officer, Executive Committee Member; 21/03/2018 – COTY TO OFFER SR UNSECURED NOTES; 21/03/2018 – Coty Inc. to Offer Senior Unsecured Notes; 09/05/2018 – COTY INC QTRLY SHR LOSS DILUTED – REPORTED $0.10; 15/03/2018 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Coty Inc, BOOK by Cadillac, Made In Bhutan and PNG Air Top the 2018 REBRAND 100®

Bank Hapoalim Bm increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 18.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Hapoalim Bm bought 1,826 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 11,733 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48 million, up from 9,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Hapoalim Bm who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $334.45. About 617,522 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 20/03/2018 – FEDEX, BOEING AGREE TO ACCELERATE 1 777 FREIGHTER TO FISCAL ’19; 08/03/2018 – flydubai Selects AstroNova’s ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Printer for 75 Boeing 737 MAXs; 26/04/2018 – A fan blade on one of the Boeing’s 737s engine’s broke off; 31/05/2018 – BOEING PLANS TO DELIVER FIRST 18 TANKERS TO USAF THIS YEAR; 04/04/2018 – Boeing KC-46 Tanker Program Completes Fuel On-load Certification Testing; 25/03/2018 – Boeing Delivers World’s First 787-10 Dreamliner to Singapore Airlines; 09/03/2018 – Joe White: Exclusive: Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions – CEO; 20/04/2018 – Wichita Bus Jrn: Boeing and Embraer reportedly near pact; deal said to exclude business jets and defense; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Airbus finance chief is latest to join departures lounge; 19/03/2018 – Boeing Ends Objection to United Technologies, Rockwell Merger

More notable recent Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Coty Stock Lost 19% in July – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Coty Stock Lost 67% Last Year – The Motley Fool” published on January 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Coty +20% on earnings beat – Seeking Alpha” on February 08, 2019. More interesting news about Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Coty Inc (COTY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Coty: Upside Is Limited; Downside Is Substantial – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.54, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 40 investors sold COTY shares while 104 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 542.20 million shares or 11.59% more from 485.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qci Asset Management Ny owns 0% invested in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) for 40 shares. Citigroup reported 2.99M shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas stated it has 101,083 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Massachusetts Fincl Serv Co Ma owns 24.70 million shares. Putnam Ltd Company has 0.09% invested in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 521,243 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.02% or 37,600 shares. Heritage Mngmt Corporation holds 15,195 shares. Verity Asset Management invested in 0.59% or 43,984 shares. Horizon Invests Ltd Com reported 48,550 shares. Malaga Cove Cap Limited Company has 108,895 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. Natl Bank Of New York Mellon has invested 0.11% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Gardner Russo Gardner Llc has 29,853 shares. Benjamin F Edwards accumulated 0% or 500 shares. Parkside Fincl Bank & stated it has 814 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.16 EPS, up 14.29% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.14 per share. COTY’s profit will be $121.74 million for 15.98 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Coty Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.08% EPS growth.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 168,913 shares to 618,128 shares, valued at $4.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV) by 406,736 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.19 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 171,178 shares. Fagan Assocs Inc has 1.31% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Towercrest Cap Management has 0.14% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Arrowgrass Capital (Us) Limited Partnership reported 61,000 shares. Retail Bank Of America Corp De accumulated 4.26 million shares or 0.25% of the stock. Ftb Incorporated stated it has 18,004 shares. Lawson Kroeker Invest Mngmt Ne has invested 5.09% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cetera Advisor Network Ltd Liability Corporation reported 48,956 shares. Moreover, Granite Invest Limited Liability Com has 0.06% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,684 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 158,800 shares. Retail Bank Of Stockton invested 0.5% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). King Wealth holds 20,105 shares. Etrade Management Limited Liability owns 10,787 shares. Sei Investments owns 250,885 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Co Of America invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Bank Hapoalim Bm, which manages about $416.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 21,557 shares to 64,353 shares, valued at $18.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 3,054 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,835 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (ITA).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analyst Explains Why Boeing’s $4.9B Charge Announcement Is Encouraging – Benzinga” on July 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “737 MAX Top Of Mind As Boeing Q2 Nears, While F-35 In Focus For Lockheed – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “More Trouble for Boeing – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “6 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: SNAP, BA, V, F, TWLO – Investorplace.com” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “In The Thick Of It: Bank Results Highlight Morning, With NFLX At Center Screen Late – Benzinga” with publication date: July 17, 2019.