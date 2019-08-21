Contrarius Investment Management LTD Has Trimmed Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF) Holding; Shorts at FURGO NV ORDINARY SHARES NETHERLANDS (FURGF) Lowered By 11.59%

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd decreased Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF) stake by 1.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold 45,743 shares as Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF)’s stock declined 36.86%. The Contrarius Investment Management Ltd holds 2.84 million shares with $77.96M value, down from 2.89M last quarter. Abercrombie & Fitch Co now has $1.07B valuation. The stock increased 3.51% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $16.21. About 749,963 shares traded. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) has declined 19.72% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ANF News: 16/04/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch to Open Second U.K. Location; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL INC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN BEST BUY INC; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s: Abercrombie & Fitch Rating Reflects Recovery in Hollister, Abercrombie Brands; 11/05/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Initiated at Neutral by Wedbush; 07/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Sees FY18 Comparable Sales Up Low-Single Digits; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT ADDED IAC, TPR, BLMN, ANF, PYPL IN 1Q: 13F; 08/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO ANF.N : BMO RAISES PRICE TARGET TO $23 FROM $22; 07/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO ANF.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES PRICE TARGET TO $17 FROM $14 ; RATING SELL; 23/04/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Co. to Host Investor Day on April 25, 2018; 08/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Price Target Raised to $23.00/Share From $22.00 by BMO Capital

Analysts await Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $-0.52 earnings per share, down 966.67% or $0.58 from last year’s $0.06 per share. After $-0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Abercrombie & Fitch Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 79.31% negative EPS growth.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased Diamond Offshore Drilling In (NYSE:DO) stake by 3.84M shares to 8.07M valued at $84.65M in 2019Q1. It also upped Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) stake by 251,858 shares and now owns 1.14M shares. Chicos Fas Inc (NYSE:CHS) was raised too.

Among 8 analysts covering Abercrombie Fitch (NYSE:ANF), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. Abercrombie Fitch has $35 highest and $1600 lowest target. $24.44’s average target is 50.77% above currents $16.21 stock price. Abercrombie Fitch had 15 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) earned “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, March 7. Nomura maintained Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) on Monday, March 11 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Thursday, March 7 with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 30 by Bank of America. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, March 7. Wedbush maintained Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. Wedbush maintained Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) rating on Thursday, May 30. Wedbush has “Underperform” rating and $1600 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by JP Morgan. J.P. Morgan upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) on Thursday, March 7 to “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold ANF shares while 67 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 71.53 million shares or 1.41% less from 72.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kepos Cap Lp has invested 0.2% in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). Alpha Windward Limited Liability Corp stated it has 22,680 shares. Adirondack Trust accumulated 3 shares. Pennsylvania-based Brandywine Global Inv Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). Parkside State Bank reported 101 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sei holds 67,278 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv invested in 0.01% or 168,000 shares. Citigroup Incorporated holds 223,630 shares. Optimum Investment Advsrs holds 0.01% or 1,000 shares. Quinn Opportunity Prns Ltd Com accumulated 10,000 shares. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.01% invested in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) for 22,192 shares. Jane Street Ltd Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0% of its portfolio in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) for 50,348 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System has invested 0.01% in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $74,966 activity. TRAVIS NIGEL bought $74,966 worth of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) on Friday, March 8.

More notable recent Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Announces New Sustainability Targets through 2025 – GlobeNewswire” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Based On Its ROE, Is Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) A High Quality Stock? – yahoo.com” published on August 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Appoints Felix Carbullido as Director – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Abercrombie & Fitch’s Gilly Hicks Could Become Its New Growth Engine – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Gilly Hicks by Hollister Opens Pop-Ups at BrandBox Tysons Corner Center and More – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 22, 2019.