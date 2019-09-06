Contrarius Investment Management LTD Has Raised Its Position in Overstock Com Del (OSTK) by $865,328; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Declined, Holder Hamel Associates Has Upped Its Stake

Hamel Associates Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 6.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamel Associates Inc bought 5,883 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 94,632 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.60M, up from 88,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamel Associates Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $58.59. About 8.07M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 27/03/2018 – Verizon unveils public safety private core; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 15/05/2018 – Verizon CEO says the company has ‘no interest’ in being a traditional TV network; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS according to sources; 24/04/2018 – Verizon: It’s All About 5G, Says Moffett-Nathanson — Barron’s Blog; 21/04/2018 – Telecom standards group puts new technology on hold in wake of U.S. probe; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, early participation results, and early settlement for tender offers for 13 series; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – NOTES WERE ISSUED BY VERIZON TO AN INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY OF VODAFONE ON 21 FEBRUARY 2014; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Rev $31.8B

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Overstock Com Inc Del (OSTK) by 5.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought 54,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 81.47% . The institutional investor held 983,411 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.34M, up from 929,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Overstock Com Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $569.57 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.15% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $16.14. About 1.98M shares traded. Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) has declined 37.36% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.36% the S&P500. Some Historical OSTK News: 16/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Overstock.com, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018 (OSTK); 22/05/2018 – Overstock.com unit in joint venture with BOX to launch security token exchange; 27/03/2018 – Overstock.com: A Crypto Superstar Tumbles — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – Overstock.com Announces 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 16/05/2018 – Passport Capital Buys New 1.8% Position in Overstock; 02/04/2018 – OVERSTOCK.COM CONTINUES TO PURSUE OTHER OPTIONS; 29/03/2018 – Trump adviser ties Amazon criticism to U.S. Supreme Court case; 02/04/2018 – OVERSTOCK.COM RELEASES STATEMENT ON PROPOSED OFFERING; 23/05/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of May 29 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Securities Class Action Against Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK); 20/04/2018 – Former Overstock president predicts that cannabis will be as big as e-commerce

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold OSTK shares while 33 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 19.45 million shares or 2.51% more from 18.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group holds 0% of its portfolio in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) for 85,574 shares. Legal And General Group Public Limited Liability Company owns 4,426 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Texas-based Anson Funds Mngmt LP has invested 4.27% in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK). Cls Invs Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK). 41,100 were accumulated by Quantitative Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Jump Trading Ltd Liability Co holds 0.06% or 12,100 shares. Swift Run Mgmt Limited invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK). Citigroup Incorporated invested in 48,987 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0% in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK). Synovus Fin Corp holds 0.01% in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) or 43,000 shares. Point72 Asset LP invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK). Susquehanna Interest Group Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK). Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK). Great West Life Assurance Comm Can owns 2,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman & Com owns 2,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Overstock Appoints Interim Chief Executive Officer and New Board Member – GlobeNewswire” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: ROST, OSTK, UNIT – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Overstock.Com Inc (OSTK) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Overstock CEO steps down – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Overstock.com’s Stock Jumped 17% Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinross Gold Corp (NYSE:KGC) by 5.43M shares to 7.06M shares, valued at $24.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE:ANF) by 45,743 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.84M shares, and cut its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Since March 27, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $540,994 activity. The insider JOHNSON JONATHAN E III bought $31,959.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verizon increases dividend for 13th consecutive year – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verizon unveils new Media Platform features at IBC 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Verizon Communications to report earnings August 1 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon: Broken Dividend Model – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Hamel Associates Inc, which manages about $314.24M and $222.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 20,399 shares to 8,973 shares, valued at $428,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 10,825 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,250 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gm Advisory invested in 0.2% or 10,141 shares. Tennessee-based Woodmont Inv Counsel Ltd has invested 2.75% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Everett Harris Company Ca has 91,756 shares. Lodestar Inv Counsel Llc Il has 0.12% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 18,876 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Company reported 0.72% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Godshalk Welsh Capital Mgmt Inc accumulated 1.08% or 19,072 shares. Ballentine Prtnrs Ltd Llc accumulated 0.07% or 22,873 shares. Elm Advsrs Ltd holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 4,001 shares. Pension Ser holds 4.15 million shares or 0.94% of its portfolio. Kopp Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested in 0.64% or 13,458 shares. Kempner Management invested in 1.64% or 42,042 shares. Swarthmore Grp owns 10,000 shares. 3.84M are held by London Com Of Virginia. 35,086 were reported by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Limited Liability. Driehaus Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 17,877 shares in its portfolio.