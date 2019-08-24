Contrarius Investment Management LTD Has Raised Its Holding in Viacom New (VIAB) as Market Valuation Rose; Howard Hughes (HHC) Stock Value Rose While Menlo Advisors Upped Position by $644,299

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 7.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought 213,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 3.24 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.81M, up from 3.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.72% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $24.65. About 6.98M shares traded or 54.30% up from the average. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 09/04/2018 – Viacom asks for .68 ratio in counter to CBS bid; 06/04/2018 – CBS Doesn’t Want to Do a Viacom Deal, Says BTIG’s Greenfield (Video); 22/05/2018 – Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comcast prepares larger offer -CBS, Viacom war goes quiet for now as advisers try to lower temperature & see if there is a path to a deal (via @DavidFaber); 17/05/2018 – CBS and Viacom can get a lot more value from other players, says B. Riley FBR’s Barton Crockett; 03/04/2018 – CBS IS SAID TO SUBMIT VIACOM BID, SIGNALING START OF DEAL TALKS; 22/03/2018 – MTV Together with NAACP to Send 17 Buses of Young People from Communities Impacted by Gun Violence Around the Country to the; 16/05/2018 – NOGGIN, Nickelodeon’s Preschool Subscription Service, Expands Educational Offerings with Addition of New Spanish-Language; 09/04/2018 – Viacom Is Said to Want CBS to Raise Bid by More Than 20 Percent; 21/05/2018 – VIACOM INC VIAB.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.20/SHR; 09/04/2018 – Viacom/CBS: Major investor sees Moonves key to merger, source says [18:57 BST09 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []

Menlo Advisors Llc increased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 12.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menlo Advisors Llc bought 5,911 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The hedge fund held 52,694 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.80M, up from 46,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menlo Advisors Llc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.87% or $3.75 during the last trading session, reaching $126.91. About 175,562 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500.

Menlo Advisors Llc, which manages about $236.63M and $140.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coupa Software Incorpora by 7,000 shares to 2,596 shares, valued at $236,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CBS-Viacom Merger: VIAB Stock Falls as Deal Nears Finalization – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Could a CBS-Viacom Merger Create a New Streaming Giant? – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Viacom (VIAB) option implied volatility low into reports Apple (AAPL) allocates over $6B for original TV shows and movies – StreetInsider.com” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Deep Value ETF (DVP) a Strong ETF Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “If CBS Merges With Viacom, This Person Looks to Be the New CEO – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 06, 2019.