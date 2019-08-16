Contrarius Investment Management LTD Has Raised Apple (AAPL) Stake By $6.84 Million; PROSEGUR CASH SPAIN (PGUUF) Shorts Down By 17.57%

PROSEGUR CASH SPAIN (OTCMKTS:PGUUF) had a decrease of 17.57% in short interest. PGUUF’s SI was 2.28M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 17.57% from 2.77M shares previously. With 3,900 avg volume, 585 days are for PROSEGUR CASH SPAIN (OTCMKTS:PGUUF)’s short sellers to cover PGUUF’s short positions. It closed at $2.02 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 43.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired 36,192 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Contrarius Investment Management Ltd holds 118,718 shares with $22.55 million value, up from 82,526 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $933.78 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.42% or $4.89 during the last trading session, reaching $206.63. About 11.64 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – COOK: HEALTH IS AN AREA OF ‘MAJOR STRATEGIC THRUST’ FOR APPLE; 15/03/2018 – Slashdot: Apple Bans Iran from the App Store (bleepingcomputer.com); 30/05/2018 – AAPL, BAC, MS and 1 more: Tencent hires Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and BofA to list music unit in New York. Chinese tech company wants to fetch a valuation of $30bn through listing its streaming biz, which also a stake in Spotify; 04/04/2018 – Apple Pay arrives in Brazil, partnering with ltaú Unibanco; 19/04/2018 – Apple Jitters Mount Amid Concerns of Waning Smartphone Demand; 24/05/2018 – Apple Wins $539 Million From Samsung in Damages Retrial; 25/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 01/05/2018 – APPLE 2Q EPS $2.73, EST. $2.64; 17/05/2018 – ADM HAD A ‘FANTASTIC APRIL,’ FEELS CAN MANAGE THROUGH CHINA’S THREATENED TARIFFS ON U.S. SOY IMPORTS -CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Jimmy Iovine shifts to consulting role at Apple Music

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Among 28 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 61% are positive. Apple has $25000 highest and $140 lowest target. $214.57's average target is 3.84% above currents $206.63 stock price.

Prosegur Cash, S.A. provides cash logistics and cash management, and other outsourced services to financial institutions, retailers, government agencies and central banks, mints, jewelers, and other commercial activities worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.40 billion. The company's services include local and international transport services, including pick-up, transport, safekeeping, delivery, and cash deposit services for cash and other high worth valuables, such as jewelry, art, precious metal, electronic devices, pharmaceuticals, voting cards, and judicial evidence. It has a 13.2 P/E ratio. It also provides cash management services that include counting, processing, fitness determination, custody, and ATM replenishment, as well as preparation and delivery of notes and coins.