Contrarius Investment Management LTD Has Lowered Its Philip Morris Intl (PM) Holding; Van Den Berg Management I Has Trimmed Apache (APA) Holding By $476,728

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd decreased Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) stake by 44.69% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold 124,539 shares as Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM)’s stock declined 2.53%. The Contrarius Investment Management Ltd holds 154,109 shares with $12.10 million value, down from 278,648 last quarter. Philip Morris Intl Inc now has $111.27B valuation. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $71.52. About 2.50M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Calls Shareholder Meeting; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Operating Cash Flow Over $9 Billion; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL- ON MARCH 29, CO FILED A PROXY STATEMENT FOR ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY, MAY 9 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Eastern Europe Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 8.3%; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Revenue Ex-Favorable Currency Up 8.3%; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris Amends Bylaws to Allow for Increase of Board to 14 Directors From 13; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – REMAIN ON TRACK TO DOUBLE WORLDWIDE IN-MARKET SALES OF HEATED TOBACCO UNITS COMPARED TO 2017

Van Den Berg Management I Inc decreased Apache Corp (APA) stake by 1.63% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Van Den Berg Management I Inc sold 17,026 shares as Apache Corp (APA)’s stock declined 22.99%. The Van Den Berg Management I Inc holds 1.03M shares with $29.78 million value, down from 1.05 million last quarter. Apache Corp now has $9.66B valuation. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $25.7. About 1.21 million shares traded. Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) has declined 46.98% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500. Some Historical APA News: 14/05/2018 – APACHE MIDSTREAM SIGNS OPTION FOR 50% STAKE IN NGL HEADER; 06/03/2018 – Databricks Announces Availability of Apache Spark 2.3 Within its Unified Analytics Platform; 23/03/2018 – APACHE REPORTS SIGNIFICANT NEW DISCOVERY AT GARTEN PROSPECT IN; 15/05/2018 – APACHE & NOBLE ENERGY TO ANCHOR EPIC CRUDE OIL PIPELINE; 06/03/2018 – Apache Pulsar Outperforms Apache Kafka by 2.5x on OpenMessaging Benchmark; 19/03/2018 – APACHE CORP – ON MARCH 14, 2018, ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT; 08/05/2018 – Apache Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 19/03/2018 – Correct: Apache in New Credit Pact With 5-Year Revolving Facility, Aggregate Commitments of $4B With Rights to Boost Commitments to $5; 03/05/2018 – Confluent Automates Deployment and Management of Apache Kafka® on Kubernetes; 10/05/2018 – EPIC MIDSTREAM HOLDINGS – APACHE CORP & NOBLE ENERGY TO ANCHOR EPIC CRUDE OIL PIPELINE, ANTICIPATED TO BE ONLINE IN SECOND HALF OF 2019

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased Seadrill Ltd stake by 88,463 shares to 4.73M valued at $19.66 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Kinross Gold Corp (NYSE:KGC) stake by 1.99M shares and now owns 9.05 million shares. Chicos Fas Inc (NYSE:CHS) was raised too.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13B for 13.05 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity. Kunst Michael R. bought 2,500 shares worth $211,675.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Azimuth Capital Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 9,550 shares. Stonebridge Cap Advisors Limited Company reported 4,266 shares. Old Dominion Mngmt holds 0.07% or 2,711 shares. Moreover, Blackrock has 0.34% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 100.83M shares. Amer Rech And reported 1.02% stake. Cumberland Partners has invested 0.07% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 30 shares. Jacobs And Ca reported 4,625 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Northeast Investment holds 6,981 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Hightower Lc has invested 0.28% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). First Corporation In holds 0.12% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 1,948 shares. Cincinnati Insurance holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 242,435 shares. Netherlands-based Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.29% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Choate Advsr accumulated 7,455 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Arrow Corp holds 0.15% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 8,733 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Philip Morris (NYSE:PM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Philip Morris has $102 highest and $74 lowest target. $96.40’s average target is 34.79% above currents $71.52 stock price. Philip Morris had 13 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, May 23 the stock rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Equal-Weight”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 19 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, July 19. The stock has “Sell” rating by Bank of America on Monday, March 25. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Monday, March 25. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Friday, May 17. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $8600 target in Friday, July 12 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of PM in report on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight” rating.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $256,378 activity. $95,407 worth of Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) shares were bought by Ellis Juliet S. LOWE JOHN E had bought 5,000 shares worth $109,131 on Wednesday, August 7. $51,840 worth of Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) shares were bought by Meyer William Mark.

Among 6 analysts covering Apache (NYSE:APA), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Apache has $36 highest and $1800 lowest target. $28’s average target is 8.95% above currents $25.7 stock price. Apache had 11 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, August 1. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, April 5. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, August 26 by Citigroup. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, September 23 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley.

Analysts await Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.06 earnings per share, down 109.52% or $0.69 from last year’s $0.63 per share. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Apache Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -154.55% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 48 investors sold APA shares while 187 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 337.75 million shares or 1.01% less from 341.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Personal Fincl Serv has 23 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Barclays Plc reported 0.01% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) for 16,000 shares. Mason Street Lc reported 53,612 shares. Cobblestone Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 11,040 shares. Cutter Brokerage owns 99,557 shares or 0.9% of their US portfolio. 25,794 were reported by Cambridge Rech Advsr. Laurion Cap Management LP holds 0% or 12,706 shares. Montgomery Investment Management Inc has invested 1.2% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Smith Moore reported 0.05% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Toronto Dominion State Bank, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 223,247 shares. The Japan-based Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Communication Limited has invested 0.09% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Swiss Natl Bank reported 0.04% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Hotchkis Wiley Management Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 15.48M shares.

