Contrarius Investment Management LTD Has Lowered Its Kroger Co (KR) Position by $800,448; Share Price Declined; Qualcomm (QCOM) Holder Blume Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding as Share Price Declined

Blume Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm (QCOM) by 32.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc sold 15,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 31,565 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, down from 46,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $77.09. About 1.65M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 14/03/2018 – Qualcomm dodges Broadcom but not potential for trade backlash; 02/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 6, 2018; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TOM HORTON CONTINUES AS LEAD DIRECTOR; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CO’S UNIT, NXP TO AMEND SOME RESTRICTIONS IN AGREEMENT INCLUDING NXP’S ABILITY TO UNDERTAKE ACQUISITIONS, SETTLE LITIGATION – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom: ‘Any Notion That a Combined Broadcom-Qualcomm Would Slash Funding or Cede Leadership in 5G Is Completely Unfounded’; 13/03/2018 – Boston Metro: Broadcom to end bid for Qualcomm, keeps plan to move to U.S; 11/04/2018 – Qualcomm Unveils the Vision Intelligence Platform Purpose-built for IoT Devices Powered by Latest Advances in Camera, AI and Co; 12/03/2018 – Trump Blocks Broadcom Acquisition Of Qualcomm — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXPI PURCHASE AGREEMENT UNTIL JULY 25; 07/03/2018 – Rival chipmakers Qualcomm and Broadcom are in a back-and-forth that can only be described as a soap opera:

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 53.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold 33,352 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 29,277 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $720,000, down from 62,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.70B market cap company. The stock increased 2.71% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $24.66. About 11.64 million shares traded or 18.31% up from the average. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 08/03/2018 – KROGER CO – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.63; 23/03/2018 – Target and Kroger discussing possible merger – report; 17/05/2018 – Ocado wins over sceptics and cheers investors with bumper Kroger deal; 08/03/2018 – Consumer Cos Edge Up After Kroger Report — Consumer Roundup; 15/03/2018 – Kroger Declares Regular 12.5c Di; 17/05/2018 – OCADO GROUP PLC OCDO.L – KROGER WILL RETAIN EXCLUSIVITY IN US CONDITIONAL ON IT MEETING MARKET SHARE TARGETS OR ORDERING AN AGREED NUMBER OF CFCS PER ANNUM; 09/03/2018 – Kroger Forecast Adds to Sector’s Cyclone of Squeezed Margins; 20/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Kroger wrongly coded to unrelated company; 15/03/2018 – AIM: US HIGHLAND, RAISED $32M INVESTMENT FROM KROGER; 23/03/2018 – TARGET, KROGER ARE SAID IN POSSIBLE MERGER TALKS: FAST COMPANY

Analysts await The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to report earnings on September, 12 before the open. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, up 2.44% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.41 per share. KR’s profit will be $335.49 million for 14.68 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by The Kroger Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $107,437 activity.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61 million for 35.04 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

