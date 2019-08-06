Contrarius Investment Management LTD Has Lowered Its Kinross Gold (KGC) Stake by $16.30 Million; Stock Rose; Davenport & Company Decreased Its Adi (ADI) Holding by $2.91 Million as Share Value Rose

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Kinross Gold Corp (KGC) by 43.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold 5.43M shares as the company’s stock rose 31.37% . The institutional investor held 7.06 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.28 million, down from 12.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Kinross Gold Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.84B market cap company. The stock increased 4.60% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $4.78. About 19.63 million shares traded or 67.98% up from the average. Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) has risen 11.67% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical KGC News: 26/03/2018 – KINROSS GOLD – U.S. SEC’S INVESTIGATION OF WEST AFRICA OPS HAS CONCLUDED WITHOUT ANY MATERIAL ADVERSE EFFECT ON CO’S FINANCIAL POSITION/BUSINESS OPS; 09/04/2018 – KINROSS GOLD CORP K.TO – WILL CONTINUE TO MONITOR SANCTION LEGISLATION IN CANADA, U.S. AND EUROPEAN UNION SO CO AND UNITS REMAIN IN COMPLIANCE; 26/03/2018 – SEC: Kinross Gold Charged With FCPA Violations; 09/04/2018 – KINROSS GOLD-MINING OPERATIONS IN RUSSIA CONTINUE TO OPERATE ACCORDING TO PLAN AND REMAIN UNAFFECTED BY NEW SANCTIONS ANNOUNCED BY US ON APRIL 6, 2018; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS COULD SEEK INT. ARBITRATION IF MAURITANIA CHANGES RULES; 10/04/2018 – KINROSS GOLD CORP K.TO : BMO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 09/05/2018 – KINROSS GOLD MONITORING GHANA SITUATION `CLOSELY’: SPOKESMAN; 09/05/2018 – Kinross Reels as Two More African Nations Seek Mining Payoffs; 08/05/2018 – Kinross Gold 1Q Adj EPS 10c; 26/03/2018 – SEC: Kinross Gold Awarded Lucrative Logistics Contract to Company Preferred by Mauritanian Officials

Davenport & Company Llc decreased its stake in Adi (ADI) by 73.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davenport & Company Llc sold 27,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 9,837 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04M, down from 37,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davenport & Company Llc who had been investing in Adi for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.48% or $5.05 during the last trading session, reaching $107.63. About 3.64M shares traded or 35.50% up from the average. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 29/03/2018 – Dir Champy Gifts 300 Of Analog Devices Inc; 09/03/2018 – Analog Devices Prices Offering of $300M of 2.850% Sr Unsec Notes Due 2020, $450M of 2.950% Sr Unsec Notes Due 202; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X lmmersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X Immersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Analog Devices’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Debt; Outlook Positive; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Net $379.8M; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES SEES 3Q REV. $1.47B TO $1.55B, EST. $1.50B; 08/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 RATING TO ANALOG DEVICES’ PROPOSED SR; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 1.3% Position in Analog Devices; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Rev $1.51B

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 26,966 shares to 9.23 million shares, valued at $156.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV) by 406,736 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.19 million shares, and has risen its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA).

Davenport & Company Llc, which manages about $7.13 billion and $8.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xlk (XLK) by 5,880 shares to 23,110 shares, valued at $1.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mlm (NYSE:MLM) by 30,151 shares in the quarter, for a total of 418,720 shares, and has risen its stake in Vmc (NYSE:VMC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Dakota Invest Council holds 0.07% or 30,300 shares in its portfolio. Verition Fund Ltd Co reported 0.01% stake. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Lc owns 3.02% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 259,758 shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc Ca holds 1.83% or 43,882 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Fin Service reported 202,535 shares. Ballentine Prns Llc reported 7,878 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 186,810 shares. Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.12% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Broderick Brian C stated it has 71,093 shares or 2.67% of all its holdings. Nordea Invest Ab invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). 305,758 are owned by Envestnet Asset Management Inc. British Columbia Inv Mngmt Corporation reported 105,122 shares. Panagora Asset stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Shamrock Asset Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.67% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Virtu Ltd Com invested in 41,679 shares or 0.25% of the stock.

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $1.22 EPS, down 20.26% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ADI’s profit will be $451.10M for 22.06 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual EPS reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.29% negative EPS growth.