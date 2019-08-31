Contrarius Investment Management LTD Has Lifted Its Encana (ECA) Position by $1.18 Million; Cardinal Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake in Parsley Energy (PE) as Stock Declined

Cardinal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 8.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc sold 96,308 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The institutional investor held 1.08 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.91M, down from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $17.91. About 3.72 million shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $35; 27/03/2018 – Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 29/03/2018 – Revisiting Parsley Energy’s Takeover Odds in Permian ‘Dogfight’; 15/05/2018 – Wexford Adds SM Energy, Exits Parsley Energy: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 24C; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N -QTRLY TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 13/04/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Net $105.5M; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N CEO SAYS NOT SEEING MAJOR OILFIELD SERVICE COST INCREASES THUS FAR IN 2018

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 37.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought 168,913 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 618,128 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48 million, up from 449,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.44. About 20.85 million shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 02/04/2018 – Keyera Corp to Own Project, Provide Processing Services to Encana; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ENCANA CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BBB’; 05/04/2018 – BONANZA CREEK ENERGY CEO GREAGER FORMERLY OF ENCANA OIL & GAS; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Encana Corp To ‘BBB-‘ From ‘BBB’; Otlk Stbl; 21/03/2018 Encana Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Encana Access Event Set By National Bank Financial for May. 15; 02/04/2018 – Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact With Encana; 18/05/2018 – ENCANA REPORTS PERMANENT DEEP PANUKE GAS FIELD SHUTDOWN; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Rating Outlook Changed to Stable From Positive; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Limited Com reported 14.04 million shares. Investec Asset Ltd reported 269,509 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Millennium Management has 0.29% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 10.17 million shares. Korea Invest Corporation holds 0.02% or 224,900 shares. Channing Capital Management Ltd Liability Co owns 576,706 shares. The Georgia-based Earnest Prns Lc has invested 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 21,238 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0.01% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Cooperman Leon G holds 1.89M shares. Suntrust Banks stated it has 0.01% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 6,957 shares. Mitchell Gp reported 3.71% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). First Fincl Corp In invested in 0% or 250 shares. Moreover, Schroder Mgmt Grp has 0.09% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE).

Cardinal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.96 billion and $3.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dennys Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) by 233,021 shares to 3.57 million shares, valued at $65.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 242,379 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.30M shares, and has risen its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $34,738 activity.

