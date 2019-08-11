Contrarius Investment Management LTD Has Lifted Its Diamond Offshore Drilling In (DO) Position; Shorts at KALYTERA THERAPEUTICS COMMON SHARES (KALTF) Lowered By 58.97%

KALYTERA THERAPEUTICS INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:KALTF) had a decrease of 58.97% in short interest. KALTF’s SI was 59,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 58.97% from 145,500 shares previously. With 688,900 avg volume, 0 days are for KALYTERA THERAPEUTICS INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:KALTF)’s short sellers to cover KALTF’s short positions. It closed at $0.036 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased Diamond Offshore Drilling In (DO) stake by 90.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired 3.84M shares as Diamond Offshore Drilling In (DO)’s stock declined 4.24%. The Contrarius Investment Management Ltd holds 8.07M shares with $84.65M value, up from 4.23 million last quarter. Diamond Offshore Drilling In now has $813.77 million valuation. The stock decreased 2.96% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $5.91. About 3.31 million shares traded or 21.19% up from the average. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) has declined 53.81% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DO News: 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Rev $295.5M; 09/05/2018 – A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK LIKELY TO SHELVE PLANS FOR MAERSK DRILLING UNIT IPO; 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q REV. $295.5M, EST. $295.0M; 09/05/2018 – A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK LIKELY TO EXTEND TIMELINE TO DIVEST DRILLING UNIT BEYOND YEAR-END; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q EPS 14c; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 16c; 09/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Maersk likely to shelve plans to list drilling division; 06/03/2018 Recent Analysis Shows ILG, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Interactive Brokers Group, NxStage Medical, Broadridge Financial Solution; 15/03/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE DRILLING INC DO.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH A NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $14; 29/03/2018 – Diamond Offshore Drilling: John R. Bolton to Resign From Board April 8, Result of National Security Adviser Appointment

Among 2 analysts covering Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Diamond Offshore Drilling had 7 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Sell” rating by J.P. Morgan on Monday, March 11.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $39,640 activity. Gaffney Paul G had bought 4,000 shares worth $39,640 on Monday, February 25.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold DO shares while 53 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 144.84 million shares or 4.73% more from 138.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Majedie Asset Management Ltd holds 2.31% or 3.12M shares in its portfolio. Sei invested in 2,323 shares or 0% of the stock. California Employees Retirement System reported 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Fmr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 7.48 million shares. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas, a New York-based fund reported 962,505 shares. Envestnet Asset Management reported 0% stake. Northern Trust Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). 12,538 were reported by Kazazian Asset Mngmt Lc. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 49,215 shares. Hikari Power Ltd reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 290,556 shares. Cibc Asset Incorporated has invested 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Citigroup stated it has 142,694 shares. Numerixs Invest Tech invested in 26,100 shares. North Star Inv Mgmt has 140 shares.

