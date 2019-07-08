Contrarius Investment Management LTD Has Lifted By $6.53 Million Its Freeport (FCX) Position; Tejon Ranch Co (TRC) Has 0.86 Sentiment

Tejon Ranch Co (TRC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.30, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 30 active investment managers opened new and increased holdings, while 35 sold and trimmed stakes in Tejon Ranch Co. The active investment managers in our database now own: 18.11 million shares, down from 18.12 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Tejon Ranch Co in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 28 Increased: 23 New Position: 7.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased Freeport (FCX) stake by 7.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired 544,281 shares as Freeport (FCX)’s stock declined 11.72%. The Contrarius Investment Management Ltd holds 8.31M shares with $107.08 million value, up from 7.76M last quarter. Freeport now has $16.28B valuation. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.22. About 15.04 million shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 33.02% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.45% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 24/04/2018 – Fuel Cycle Exchange (FCX) Debuts at MarTech Conference; 25/04/2018 – MINISTRY OFFICIALS MET FREEPORT YESTERDAY TO EXPLAIN DECREES; 11/04/2018 – YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA YAR.OL – YARA FREEPORT LLC IS OWNED 68 PERCENT BY YARA AND 32 PERCENT BY BASF; 04/05/2018 – DOWDUPONT – ALLEGED VIOLATIONS UNCOVERED DURING EPA INSPECTION WERE RELATED TO MANAGEMENT OF HAZARDOUS WASTES AT DOW’S FREEPORT FACILITY; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT: COPPER SUPPORTED BY DEMAND GROWTH, SUPPLY STRUGGLES; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT ESTIMATES $530M `EXPOSURE’ TO PAPUAN SURFACE WATER TAX; 24/04/2018 – Freeport-McMoRan 1Q Net $692M; 11/03/2018 – US Coast Guard: Imagery Available: Coast Guard, good Samaritan rescues 4 people 15 miles southeast of Freeport, Bahamas; 11/05/2018 – INDONESIA ISSUES DECREE REQUIRING SPECIAL MINING PERMIT HOLDERS PRODUCING FOR AT LEAST 5 YRS TO DIVEST 51 PCT TO INDONESIAN ENTITIES BY 2019; 04/05/2018 – Freeport: Production From Grasberg Block Cave Mine Expected to Commence in First Half of 2019

The stock increased 0.39% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $18.22. About 43,773 shares traded. Tejon Ranch Co. (TRC) has declined 33.79% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TRC News: 12/03/2018 – Tejon Ranch 4Q EPS 1c; 27/03/2018 – TEJON RANCH CO SAYS WITH DEPARTURE OF TUOMI AS DIRECTOR BOARD SIZE DECREASED FROM 9 TO 8 MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 Tejon Ranch Co. to Participate in 30th Annual ROTH Conference; 19/04/2018 – DJ Tejon Ranch Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRC); 07/05/2018 – Tejon Ranch 1Q EPS 6c; 29/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Anavex Life Sciences, Methode Electronics, Wesco Aircraft, Monotype Imaging, Tejon; 26/03/2018 – Dollar General to Expand Distribution Operations at Tejon Ranch Commerce Center (TRCC); 07/05/2018 – TEJON RANCH – BELIEVES VARIABILITY OF QTRLY OPERATING RESULTS WILL CONTINUE DURING 2018 DUE TO NATURE OF CURRENT FARMING & REAL ESTATE ACTIVITIES

Tejon Ranch Co. operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. The company has market cap of $472.81 million. The firm operates through five divisions: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. It has a 173.52 P/E ratio. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment is involved in the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; construction of pre-leased buildings; construction of buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

Towerview Llc holds 36.14% of its portfolio in Tejon Ranch Co. for 3.67 million shares. Third Avenue Management Llc owns 985,076 shares or 1.4% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Price Michael F has 0.99% invested in the company for 455,000 shares. The New York-based Reik & Co. Llc has invested 0.69% in the stock. Foundation Resource Management Inc, a Arkansas-based fund reported 151,948 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 sales for $2.12 million activity.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $2.18 million activity. 7,425 Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) shares with value of $85,955 were sold by WHITMIRE C DONALD JR. QUIRK KATHLEEN L had bought 50,000 shares worth $524,340 on Friday, June 7. ADKERSON RICHARD C also bought $1.74M worth of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) on Thursday, June 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold FCX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 2.23% more from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Mathes Company Inc has invested 0.15% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). 20,093 are owned by Stanley. Winch Advisory Ltd Liability invested in 90,122 shares or 0.64% of the stock. Iridian Asset Ltd Liability Corporation Ct, a Connecticut-based fund reported 6.26M shares. Private Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.47% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Van Hulzen Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 19,671 shares. Manchester Cap Ltd Liability reported 600 shares. New York-based Element Management Lc has invested 0.1% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 867,395 shares. Dsam Ptnrs (London) Ltd stated it has 0.51% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Moreover, Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Adv has 0% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.03% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Moreover, Tiverton Asset Mngmt Lc has 0.03% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 47,265 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp reported 10.60 million shares stake. Optimum Advisors holds 0.02% or 5,068 shares.