Contrarius Investment Management LTD Has Increased Its Noble Plc (NE) Stake by $4.63 Million; Manatuck Hill Partners Has Raised Its Foot Locker (FL) Holding by $1.80 Million as Stock Declined

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc increased its stake in Foot Locker Inc (FL) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.80% . The hedge fund held 130,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc who had been investing in Foot Locker Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $39.68. About 2.72M shares traded. Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has declined 14.97% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.97% the S&P500. Some Historical FL News: 03/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 8, 2018 (FL); 02/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 8, 2018 (FL); 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Manufacturing update plus earnings from Foot Locker; 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker 1Q Net $165M; 14/03/2018 – Footaction Debuts ‘UNCOVER’ Featuring Jonathan Mannion and Freddie Gibbs with REVOLT TV; 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER – SECOND QUARTER GROSS MARGIN IS LIKELY TO IMPROVE BY ABOUT 20 TO 50 BASIS POINTS – CONF CALL; 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker 1Q Adj EPS $1.45; 04/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 96 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit against Foot Locker, Inc; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Foot; 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker knows cool sneakers, and that’s why stocks are rallying: Analyst

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Noble Corp Plc (NE) by 26.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought 2.32M shares as the company’s stock declined 12.55% . The institutional investor held 11.01 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.60M, up from 8.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Noble Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $326.39 million market cap company. The stock increased 7.38% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1.31. About 5.64M shares traded or 0.54% up from the average. Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) has declined 61.55% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.55% the S&P500. Some Historical NE News: 27/03/2018 – NOBLE SAYS WILL NOT MAKE INTEREST PAYMENT DUE MARCH 29 RE RCF; 21/03/2018 – NOBLE GETS LETTER DATED 21 MARCH 2018 FROM TRUSTEE; 27/03/2018 – NOBLE GROUP – CO WILL NOT MAKE ANY FUTURE INTEREST OR PRINCIPAL PAYMENTS DUE IN RESPECT OF RCF, WHICH AMOUNTS WILL BE ADDRESSED THROUGH RESTRUCTURING; 21/03/2018 – NOBLE GROUP – WRIT OF SUMMONS MAKE ALLEGED CLAIMS FOR AMOUNTS PAID BY CO TO CERTAIN OFFICERS OF CO AS PART OF THEIR REMUNERATION PACKAGE; 25/04/2018 – Noble Group shareholder files lawsuit to stall meeting; 09/05/2018 – Noble: Clarification Follows News Reports Suggesting Deal Reached With Perpetual Securities Holders; 13/03/2018 – NOBLE GROUP – MANAGEMENT WILL SHARE WITH EXISTING SHAREHOLDERS OPTION TO BUY 10 PCT OF NEW NOBLE FROM SENIOR CREDITOR SPV; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Noble Group Rating To ‘D’ On Missed Payments; 25/04/2018 – NOBLE GROUP SAYS GOLDILOCKS INVESTMENT CLAIMS WITHOUT MERIT; 02/05/2018 – Noble Corp 1Q Rev $235.2M

