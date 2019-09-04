Contrarius Investment Management LTD Has Increased Its Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Holding; Deutsche Bank Ag Has Trimmed Its Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Position

Deutsche Bank Ag decreased Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) stake by 7.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Deutsche Bank Ag sold 35,344 shares as Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN)’s stock declined 8.63%. The Deutsche Bank Ag holds 461,771 shares with $16.18M value, down from 497,115 last quarter. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $1.39 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $26.77. About 399,132 shares traded. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) has declined 36.98% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SUPN News: 20/03/2018 – Supernus Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners Buys New 1% Position in Supernus; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.1% Position in Supernus; 17/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals Senior VP of Sales and Marketing Victor Vaughn to Retire May 31; 11/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Harmonic, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, America First Multifami; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS SEES FY NET PRODUCT SALES $375M TO $400M; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS 1Q REV. $90.4M, EST. $85.0M; 23/04/2018 – Provident Investment Management Buys 1% Position in Supernus

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY) stake by 0.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired 26,966 shares as Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY)’s stock declined 40.43%. The Contrarius Investment Management Ltd holds 9.23M shares with $156.89M value, up from 9.21M last quarter. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc now has $1.05B valuation. The stock decreased 3.52% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $9.33. About 10.22M shares traded or 49.58% up from the average. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 49.95% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.95% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond needs to change its game plan or risk going down faster than expected: Analyst; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND – CO’S GOALS INCLUDE GROWING ITS NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE BY FISCAL 2020; 03/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond offers to buy old Toys R Us gift cards for store credit; 20/04/2018 – DJ Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BBBY); 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond deflated by soft outlook; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARES INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.16 PER SHARE; 04/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND – OSBORNE’S APPOINTMENT EXPANDS BOARD TO 11 MEMBERS; 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Suffers Its Worst Plunge in Nearly Eight Years; 03/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond will exchange Toys R Us and Babies R Us gift cards for store credit through Thursday; 04/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND NAMES JB OSBORNE TO BOARD

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold BBBY shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 147.25 million shares or 5.34% more from 139.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Lc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). 1.30 million are held by State Bank Of America De. Washington Tru Savings Bank owns 1,620 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Art Advisors Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.32% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Moreover, Swiss Natl Bank has 0% invested in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) for 251,600 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) for 2.26 million shares. Profund Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Renaissance Ltd Com has 5.22M shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity Inc reported 13,035 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo & Commerce Mn stated it has 995,880 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 0.01% or 24,219 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Pnc Fincl Ser Group stated it has 25,490 shares. Fiduciary reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY).

Among 10 analysts covering Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 10% are positive. Bed Bath & Beyond has $20 highest and $1100 lowest target. $16.10’s average target is 72.56% above currents $9.33 stock price. Bed Bath & Beyond had 23 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, April 1. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of BBBY in report on Thursday, April 11 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, July 12 by Raymond James. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, July 11. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, March 26 with “Sell”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, April 11 by UBS. The firm has “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Tuesday, March 26. Raymond James upgraded it to “Strong Buy” rating and $20 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. The rating was upgraded by J.P. Morgan on Tuesday, March 26 to “Hold”. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) rating on Friday, April 5. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $20 target.

Deutsche Bank Ag increased Trinseo S A (NYSE:TSE) stake by 248,147 shares to 323,640 valued at $14.66 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) stake by 35,278 shares and now owns 122,640 shares. Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) was raised too.

Analysts await Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 13.46% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.52 per share. SUPN’s profit will be $30.66 million for 11.34 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.28% negative EPS growth.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $189,982 activity. $189,982 worth of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) shares were bought by Khattar Jack A..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold SUPN shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 60.70 million shares or 23.38% more from 49.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mesirow Fincl Management invested 0.89% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). 34,539 were reported by Stifel Financial Corp. Ashford Cap Mgmt reported 4.28% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Northern Tru Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) for 656,896 shares. Fiera has invested 0.12% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Alpha Cubed Limited Com holds 0.03% or 6,355 shares in its portfolio. 472,113 were reported by Pictet Asset Mngmt. Texas-based Utd Services Automobile Association has invested 0% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 734,398 shares. D E Shaw And stated it has 0% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 0% stake. Gotham Asset Ltd invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Us National Bank & Trust De invested in 0% or 40,254 shares. Jane Street Grp Lc reported 20,045 shares stake. First Trust Advsrs LP holds 0% or 13,523 shares.