Contrarius Investment Management LTD Has Decreased Philip Morris Intl (PM) Position by $54.35 Million; Stock Price Declined; Keycorp New (KEY) Holder Wellington Management Group Llp Trimmed Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 68.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold 617,615 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 278,648 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.63 million, down from 896,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.32B market cap company. The stock increased 4.27% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $74.76. About 5.66M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Wellington Management Group Llp decreased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 2.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp sold 77,578 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 2.66 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.90 million, down from 2.74M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $15.95. About 1.25 million shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 09/05/2018 – KeyCorp Raises Dividend to 12c; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Noninterest Income $601; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp Profit Rises 29% — Earnings Review; 25/05/2018 – Lennox Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 12C/SHR, FROM 10.5C, EST. 12C; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Rev $1.55B; 29/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Codexis Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Pool Corp Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 25/05/2018 – WR Grace Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13B for 13.64 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chicos Fas Inc (NYSE:CHS) by 270,471 shares to 2.02 million shares, valued at $8.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 142,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.18M shares, and has risen its stake in Seadrill Ltd.

Analysts await KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.45 per share. KEY’s profit will be $481.56 million for 8.31 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by KeyCorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.