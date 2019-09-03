Contrarius Investment Management LTD Has Decreased Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Holding; Cohu (COHU) Sellers Increased By 1.6% Their Shorts

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd decreased Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) stake by 18.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold 145,309 shares as Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP)’s stock declined 9.03%. The Contrarius Investment Management Ltd holds 642,318 shares with $38.31 million value, down from 787,627 last quarter. Molson Coors Brewing Co now has $11.31B valuation. The stock increased 2.01% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $52.39. About 2.04 million shares traded or 21.97% up from the average. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Preliminary View of Its Long-Term Effective Tax Rate (after 2018) Is in the Range of 20%-24%; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q EPS $1.28; 02/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS 1Q UNDERLYING EPS 48C, EST. 77C; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Misses As Volumes Run Drier — MarketWatch; 16/03/2018 – Molson Coors Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors Brewing Company June Investor Events

Cohu Inc (NASDAQ:COHU) had an increase of 1.6% in short interest. COHU’s SI was 1.79 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 1.6% from 1.76M shares previously. With 350,400 avg volume, 5 days are for Cohu Inc (NASDAQ:COHU)’s short sellers to cover COHU’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $11.75. About 319,738 shares traded. Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) has declined 39.24% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.24% the S&P500. Some Historical COHU News: 08/05/2018 – Cohu: Xcerra Deal Expected to Close in 2H18 Subject to Customary Approvals, Including by Shareholders of Both Companies; 08/05/2018 – Cohu: Two Members of Xcerra’s Board of Directors Will Join Cohu’s Board Upon the Closing of the Transactio; 08/05/2018 – COHU INC COHU.O – DEAL FOR TOTAL ENTERPRISE VALUE OF ABOUT $627 MLN, AFTER EXCLUDING XCERRA’S CASH AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES NET OF DEBT; 21/03/2018 – RPT-COHU INCREASES FIRST QUARTER GUIDANCE AND ANNOUNCES ACCEPTANCE OF NEW ECLIPSE XTA HANDLER BY LARGE KOREAN CUSTOMER; 21/03/2018 Cohu Increases First Quarter Guidance and Announces Acceptance of New Eclipse XTA Handler by Large Korean Customer; 08/05/2018 – Chip testing firm Cohu to buy Xcerra for about $796 mln; 08/05/2018 – COHU INC COHU.O – COMPLEMENTARY ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO CREATE DIVERSIFIED REVENUE BASE AND EXPAND ADDRESSABLE MARKET TO $5 BLN; 08/05/2018 – COHU INC COHU.O – LUIS MÜLLER WILL REMAIN PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND LEAD COMBINED COMPANY; 08/05/2018 – Cohu: Complementary Acquisition Expected to Create Diversified Revenue Base and Expand Addressable Market to $5 Billion; 18/05/2018 – Cohu Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “It Might Be Better To Avoid Cohu, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:COHU) Upcoming 0.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cohu (COHU) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cohu, Inc. (COHU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 22, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Cohu Appoints Lynne J. Camp to its Board of Directors – Business Wire” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: DAKT, ATH, COHU – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.00, from 2.32 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 16 investors sold Cohu, Inc. shares while 40 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 36.29 million shares or 0.86% less from 36.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13,247 were accumulated by Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Company. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Company holds 94 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 1,079 were accumulated by Glenmede Tru Na. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 13,707 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 27,635 shares. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0% invested in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU). Canandaigua National Bank holds 0.03% or 11,683 shares in its portfolio. Gradient Invs Limited Liability holds 32 shares. Manufacturers Life The has 26,289 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 61,126 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt Commerce holds 19,820 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Edge Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU). Tci Wealth Advsr owns 72 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Everence Mgmt Inc reported 12,450 shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board invested 0% in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU).

Among 3 analysts covering Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Cohu has $26 highest and $18.5 lowest target. $22.50’s average target is 91.49% above currents $11.75 stock price. Cohu had 7 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by FBR Capital. The stock of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Wednesday, March 13. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 13 by DA Davidson.

Cohu, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system test modules, test contactors, and thermal sub-systems for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors worldwide. The company has market cap of $471.94 million. It offers pick-and-place handlers; thermal handler for microprocessors, graphics processors, and other integrated circuits; pick-and-place platform for fabless and outsourced semiconductor assembly and test customers, as well as for integrated device manufacturers; a platform for assembly automation; gravity-feed and test-in-strip handlers; and turret handler for testing and inspection of integrated circuits, LEDs, and discrete devices. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides MEMS test modules that generate physical stimuli for testing of sensor integrated circuits; thermal sub-systems that offer temperature control of the integrated circuit during the testing process; contactor solutions; spares; and a range of device dedication kits that enable handlers to process various semiconductor packages.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $96,610 activity. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $39,210 was made by Jones Jeffrey D on Thursday, August 8.

Analysts await Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, down 20.11% or $0.37 from last year’s $1.84 per share. TAP’s profit will be $317.46 million for 8.91 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual earnings per share reported by Molson Coors Brewing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.29% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Molson Coors (NYSE:TAP), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Molson Coors has $71 highest and $5000 lowest target. $57.33’s average target is 9.43% above currents $52.39 stock price. Molson Coors had 5 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 20. The stock has “Sell” rating by Bryan Garnier & Cie on Thursday, August 1.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV) stake by 406,736 shares to 1.19 million valued at $31.78M in 2019Q1. It also upped Macys Inc (NYSE:M) stake by 1.80 million shares and now owns 4.19M shares. Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold TAP shares while 147 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 157.87 million shares or 1.54% less from 160.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura stated it has 10,712 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.04% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Interocean Capital Ltd Liability Company holds 208,810 shares or 1.16% of its portfolio. First Personal Financial Services reported 0.31% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Augustine Asset holds 0.2% or 5,088 shares in its portfolio. Caprock Gru accumulated 7,163 shares. Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.04% or 2.70 million shares. Northern Trust Corp invested in 0.03% or 2.03M shares. Stifel Financial reported 45,852 shares. Asset One Com has 0.03% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Fdx Advisors Incorporated accumulated 3,431 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Liability has invested 0.1% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Manufacturers Life Co The owns 187,057 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Delta Asset Management Ltd Liability Tn stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 0.02% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP).

More notable recent Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Might Be Interested In Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Molson Coors Brewing Companyâ€™s (NYSE:TAP) Return On Capital Employed Might Be A Concern – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Donâ€™t Buy Hexo Stock as It Continues to Drop – Investorplace.com” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Molson Coors Tapped Out on Global Growth – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hexoâ€™s â€œSmoke-Freeâ€ Strategy Is Solid, but Shares Remain Overvalued – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 30, 2019.