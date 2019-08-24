Contrarius Investment Management LTD Has Decreased Its Kinross Gold (KGC) Holding by $16.30 Million as Valuation Rose; Foundry Partners Trimmed Its Position in Hyster (HY) by $3.42 Million

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Kinross Gold Corp (KGC) by 43.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold 5.43M shares as the company’s stock rose 31.37% . The institutional investor held 7.06 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.28 million, down from 12.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Kinross Gold Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.48% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $5.03. About 18.22 million shares traded or 32.89% up from the average. Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) has risen 11.67% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical KGC News: 08/05/2018 – Kinross Gold 1Q EPS 8c; 09/04/2018 – Kinross: Russia Operations Remain Unaffected by U.S. Sanctions; 26/03/2018 – SEC: Kinross Gold Violations Arise From Failure to Implement Adequate Accounting controls of Two African Subsidiaries; 09/04/2018 – KINROSS GOLD-MINING OPERATIONS IN RUSSIA CONTINUE TO OPERATE ACCORDING TO PLAN AND REMAIN UNAFFECTED BY NEW SANCTIONS ANNOUNCED BY US ON APRIL 6, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Kinross Gold 1Q Rev $897.2M; 26/03/2018 – SEC: Kinross Gold Charged With FCPA Violations; 26/03/2018 – SEC: SETTLEMENT W/ KINROSS GOLD; 09/04/2018 – KINROSS GOLD CORP K.TO – WILL CONTINUE TO MONITOR SANCTION LEGISLATION IN CANADA, U.S. AND EUROPEAN UNION SO CO AND UNITS REMAIN IN COMPLIANCE; 26/03/2018 – Kinross Gold settles Foreign Corrupt Practices Act charges -SEC; 26/03/2018 – KINROSS GOLD – U.S. SEC’S INVESTIGATION OF WEST AFRICA OPS HAS CONCLUDED WITHOUT ANY MATERIAL ADVERSE EFFECT ON CO’S FINANCIAL POSITION/BUSINESS OPS

Foundry Partners Llc decreased its stake in Hyster (HY) by 39.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundry Partners Llc sold 55,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.74% . The institutional investor held 85,659 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.34M, down from 140,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundry Partners Llc who had been investing in Hyster for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $899.07M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.90% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $53.96. About 55,530 shares traded. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) has declined 3.92% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.92% the S&P500. Some Historical HY News: 11/05/2018 – Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. To Hold Analyst Day On Thursday, May 24, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Hyster-Yale Materials 1Q Rev $788.2M; 24/04/2018 – Exclusive: Bond giant Pimco to seal £5.5bn purchase of Bradford & Bingley mortgages from British taxpayers. Announcement expected in coming days. – ! $IG $HY; 30/04/2018 – BALLARD & HYSTER-YALE SIGN SUPPLY PACT; 23/04/2018 – DJ Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HY); 03/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for UNITIL, EMCORE, Thermon Group, John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling; 20/03/2018 – HYSTER-YALE MATERIALS HANDLING INC – ON MARCH 14, ENTERED INTO AN AMENDMENT OF COMPANY’S $200.0 MLN ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT TERM LOAN – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – HYSTER-YALE MATERIALS HANDLING-TERM LOAN AMENDMENT ALLOWS FOR CO’S DISPOSITION OF ALL OR ANY PORTION OF POWER TAP ASSETS OF NUVERA FUEL CELLS, LLC; 09/05/2018 – Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Declares Quarterly Dividend; 14/05/2018 – Stop the general manager of the foreign investment company on the background of corruption suspicions

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) by 645,732 shares to 20.31M shares, valued at $79.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 213,030 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.24 million shares, and has risen its stake in Overstock Com Inc Del (NASDAQ:OSTK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold HY shares while 31 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 7.50 million shares or 8.08% less from 8.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Martingale Asset LP has invested 0.01% in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Barclays Pcl, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 3,321 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel has 21,368 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Millennium Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) for 23,187 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Company owns 27,900 shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Management Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 60,010 shares in its portfolio. Loomis Sayles & Ltd Partnership holds 292 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 5,916 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Bancorp has 3,550 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bancorp Of America Corp De holds 0% or 58,827 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup Inc has 20,867 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Co reported 5,150 shares stake. Federated Invsts Inc Pa accumulated 86,002 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Lc invested in 0% or 61 shares.

