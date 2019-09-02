Contrarius Investment Management LTD Has Cut Its Kroger Co (KR) Stake by $800,448; Shares Declined; Dalal Street Has Boosted Position in Micron Technology (MU) by $47.25 Million

Dalal Street Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 210.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalal Street Llc bought 1.15M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 1.70M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.23 million, up from 546,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalal Street Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $45.27. About 15.03 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2nd-qtr quarter profit jumps; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ALSO ANNOUNCED DEVELOPMENT PROGRESS ON THIRD-GENERATION 96-TIER 3D NAND STRUCTURE; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Tech’s Cfr, Reflects Co.’s Conservative Fincl Policy, Strong Free Cash Flow; 23/04/2018 – MICRON TO REDEEM 5.250% NOTES DUE 2024, 5.625% NOTES DUE 2026; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 11/04/2018 – S&P Raises Corporate Credit Rating on Micron Technology to ‘BB+’ From ‘BB’; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Hosokawa Micron 6277.T – 6-MTH group results; 21/05/2018 – Micron CFO: Ten Billion Dollars! Remember That! — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82, PRELIM $2.70-$2.75; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $54

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 53.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold 33,352 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 29,277 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $720,000, down from 62,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $23.68. About 6.17M shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 08/03/2018 – Kroger Sees 2018 Capital Investments About $3B; 30/04/2018 – Kroger CEO on Walmart Competition, M&A, Inflation, Wages (Video); 08/03/2018 – KROGER CO – KROGER RECORDED A LIFO CREDIT OF $54 MILLION IN THE FOURTH QUARTER; 25/05/2018 – Kroger is buying a meal-kit company called Home Chef; 23/03/2018 – TARGET, KROGER ARE SAID IN POSSIBLE MERGER TALKS: FAST COMPANY; 20/04/2018 – Kroger Announced New $1.2 Billion Share Repurchase Program, Paid For With Convenience Store Sale — MarketWatch; 27/04/2018 – Kroger Celebrates Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Progress; 09/04/2018 – Kroger Announces Several Steps to Combat Opioid Abuse; 11/05/2018 – Nathan’s Famous® and Kroger Team Up to Make Donation to Mason Youth Organization; 11/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: online bulk-order wholesaler Boxed has rejected a $400M acquisition offer from Kroger and will instead pursue

Analysts await The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to report earnings on September, 12 before the open. They expect $0.42 EPS, up 2.44% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.41 per share. KR’s profit will be $333.09M for 14.10 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by The Kroger Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chicago Equity Prtnrs has 0.22% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 235,695 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 35,616 shares. The New Jersey-based Seabridge Inv Advsr Ltd has invested 0.35% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). St Johns Investment Mgmt Co Ltd Liability Co holds 26,150 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. 124,280 are held by Hartford Invest Mngmt Company. Burney invested in 306,463 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Us National Bank De has invested 0.08% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Jefferies Group Limited Liability Com reported 938 shares. The Texas-based Goodman has invested 3.14% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). M&T Commercial Bank reported 152,156 shares. Illinois-based Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.06% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Optimum Investment Advsrs owns 674 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 15,550 were reported by Barnett. Kentucky Retirement System invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Paradigm Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 14,660 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $180.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 544,281 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.31M shares, and has risen its stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK).

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $107,437 activity.

