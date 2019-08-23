Contrarius Investment Management LTD Has Cut Its Kroger Co (KR) Holding by $800,448; Share Price Declined; Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) Stock Value Declined While Forward Management Boosted by $1.61 Million Its Position

Forward Management Llc increased its stake in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) by 11.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forward Management Llc bought 80,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.34% . The institutional investor held 780,150 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.05 million, up from 699,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forward Management Llc who had been investing in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $19.01. About 1.11M shares traded or 9.10% up from the average. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) has declined 5.06% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.06% the S&P500. Some Historical BPY News: 21/03/2018 – LCM PARTNERS- UNDER TERMS, BROOKFIELD WILL AN OPTION TO ACQUIRE ANOTHER 24.9% INTEREST IN LINK FINANCIAL GROUP OVER TIME; 16/03/2018 – Report on Business: Brookfield submits new takeover offer for U.S. mall owner GGP; 26/03/2018 – Brookfield Property to buy mall operator GGP; 31/03/2018 – MEDIA-Brookfield eyes German investments – CEO in Welt am Sonntag; 21/03/2018 – Rigzone: Sources: Canada’s Brookfield To Sell Bonds In Brazil To Help Fund Pipeline; 20/03/2018 – Sharenet: Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 26/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS LP – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO FFO/UNIT FOR BPY UNITHOLDERS; 27/03/2018 – Brookfield’s Bid for GGP Leaves Some Feeling Mauled — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – GGP INC – CO WILL BE REQUIRED TO PAY TO BROOKFIELD TERMINATION FEE OF $400 MLN IN CASH IN CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES; 20/04/2018 – Health Law [Reg]: Real Estate Rumors: Brookfield, Acadia Realty Trust, Edens

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 53.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold 33,352 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 29,277 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $720,000, down from 62,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $23.67. About 6.32M shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 08/03/2018 – KROGER CO – IDENTICAL SUPERMARKET SALES, WITHOUT FUEL, OF 1.5% IN THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2017; 20/04/2018 – Kroger Supermarket Fuel Centers and Its Turkey Hill Dairy Were Not Included in the Sale; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Salesforce, Exits Kroger; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks; 08/03/2018 – Kroger Sees 2018 EPS $1.95-EPS $2.15; 04/04/2018 – The Kroger Co. Announces Second Kitchen 1883 Restaurant; 15/03/2018 – Kroger Declares Regular 12.5c Di; 17/05/2018 – OCADO OCDO.L CFO SAYS KRUGER TAKING A STAKE IS EVIDENCE OF THE STRENGTH OF ITS TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM; 24/04/2018 – Kroger Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there is no deal

More notable recent The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors React To The Kroger Co.’s (NYSE:KR) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Stocks That Just Raised Their Dividends – Motley Fool” published on August 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “How Much Would You Pay for Unlimited Grocery Deliveries? – The Motley Fool” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Target Goes Small on Food Business – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Analysts await The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $0.42 EPS, up 2.44% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.41 per share. KR’s profit will be $340.24M for 14.09 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by The Kroger Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $107,437 activity.

More notable recent Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” on May 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Brookfield Property Partners L.P. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Should Shopping Malls Be Bailing Out Ailing Retailers? – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Brookfield Property Partners is a Top 10 SAFE International Dividend Stock (BPY) – Nasdaq” published on March 27, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Brookfield Property Partners Completes Annual Filings Toronto Stock Exchange:BPY-UN.TO – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 04, 2019.

