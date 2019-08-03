Contrarius Investment Management LTD Has Boosted Its Owens Ill (OI) Stake; Lydall (LDL) Sentiment Is 1.06

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased Owens Ill Inc (OI) stake by 1.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired 18,141 shares as Owens Ill Inc (OI)’s stock declined 13.29%. The Contrarius Investment Management Ltd holds 1.52 million shares with $28.89 million value, up from 1.50M last quarter. Owens Ill Inc now has $1.92 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.73% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $12.38. About 4.66M shares traded or 288.71% up from the average. Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has declined 8.02% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.02% the S&P500. Some Historical OI News: 24/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES THE FILING OF A QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q DATED APRIL 24, 2018; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – CLOSURE IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR ON OR AFTER JULY 18, 2018; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – CURRENT CUSTOMERS OF ATLANTA PLANT WILL BE SERVED BY OTHER DOMESTIC PLANTS IN O-l NETWORK; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – APPROXIMATELY 250 PEOPLE WILL BE IMPACTED IN ATLANTA PLANT CLOSURE; 30/04/2018 – Atlantic Investment Management, Inc. Reports 5.1% Stake In Owens-Illinois; 09/03/2018 – Officer Connors Disposes 523 Of Owens-Illinois Inc; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS MAINTAINING FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – FINALIZED PLANS TO CEASE PRODUCTION AT ITS ATLANTA, GA, PLANT; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – NO SUBSTANTIVE IMPACT ON COMPANY’S ADJUSTED EARNINGS OR CASH TAXES IS EXPECTED IN 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 26/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC Ol.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD

Lydall Inc (LDL) investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.13, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 53 institutional investors started new or increased equity positions, while 50 sold and decreased their stock positions in Lydall Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 15.54 million shares, down from 16.14 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Lydall Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 36 Increased: 32 New Position: 21.

Lydall, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $386.11 million. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, Thermal/Acoustical Metals, and Thermal/Acoustical Fibers divisions. It has a 36.58 P/E ratio. The Performance Materials segment offers filtration media solutions for air, fluid power, and industrial applications, such as clean-space, commercial, HVAC, power generation, and industrial processes.

The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $22.02. About 136,665 shares traded or 30.54% up from the average. Lydall, Inc. (LDL) has declined 48.25% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.25% the S&P500. Some Historical LDL News: 15/05/2018 – Advisory Research Incorporated Exits Position in Lydall; 09/04/2018 – Lydall Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Lydall 1Q EPS 64c; 07/05/2018 – General Motors (GM) Recognizes Lydall for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 01/05/2018 – Lydall 1Q Adj EPS 67c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lydall Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LDL); 09/05/2018 – Lydall Cites Industry-Wide Increases in Costs of Fibers, Resins, Freight; 16/03/2018 Lydall Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Lydall: Price Increase Covers All Products Supplied by Lydall Performance Materials; 09/05/2018 – Lydall Performance Materials Announces a Price Increase

Grace & White Inc Ny holds 1.38% of its portfolio in Lydall, Inc. for 248,329 shares. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc owns 107,362 shares or 0.86% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. has 0.79% invested in the company for 54,298 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Alphaone Investment Services Llc has invested 0.65% in the stock. Tributary Capital Management Llc, a Colorado-based fund reported 376,974 shares.

