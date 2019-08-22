Contrarius Investment Management LTD Decreased Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stake as Valuation Declined; As Canadian Natl Railway (CNI) Shares Rose, Shareholder Kidder Stephen W Has Lowered by $857,070 Its Position

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 68.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold 617,615 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 278,648 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.63 million, down from 896,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $83.03. About 1.65 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Adj EPS $1.00; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL- ON MARCH 29, CO FILED A PROXY STATEMENT FOR ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY, MAY 9 – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds Philip Morris; 13/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris 2018 EPS View Includes Favorable Currency Impact of About 6c/Share; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Facility to Be Fully Operational by End of 2018; 08/03/2018 Philip Morris International Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $1.07 Per Share; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST; 02/05/2018 – Contrarius Adds Philip Morris, Exits Cheesecake Factory: 13F

Kidder Stephen W decreased its stake in Canadian Natl Railway (CNI) by 9.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kidder Stephen W sold 9,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.83% . The institutional investor held 92,315 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.26 million, down from 101,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kidder Stephen W who had been investing in Canadian Natl Railway for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $92.07. About 224,421 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Invest Over $250M This Yr to Build New Track and Yard Capacity in Western Canada; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: CN Will Immediately Improve Movement of Western Canadian Grain; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Add Train Crews in Western Canada; 13/03/2018 – BBB’s Canadian National Password Day March 15 #BBBPasswordDay; 27/05/2018 – The labor strife comes at a time of tighter rail capacity in Canada, with CP and rival Canadian National Railway facing strong demand for shipments of grain, potash and other commodities; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF C$0.4550 PER COMMON SHARE WILL BE PAID ON JUNE 29, 2018; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID CO IS DIRECTING ADDITIONAL PEOPLE, EQUIPMENT TO CLEAR BACKLOGS ACROSS ITS NETWORK; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 67.8 PER CENT, AN INCREASE OF 6.0 POINTS; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Lease 130 Locomotives to Increase Capacity in Western Canada; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q Net C$741M

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Overstock Com Inc Del (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 54,083 shares to 983,411 shares, valued at $16.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 142,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.18 million shares, and has risen its stake in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 15.15 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

