Contrarius Investment Management LTD Decreased Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Position By $8.57 Million; Mueller Industries (MLI) Sentiment Is 1.56

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd decreased Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) stake by 18.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold 145,309 shares as Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP)’s stock declined 9.03%. The Contrarius Investment Management Ltd holds 642,318 shares with $38.31M value, down from 787,627 last quarter. Molson Coors Brewing Co now has $11.01 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $50.69. About 22,067 shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 11/05/2018 – Michael Kors and Molson Coors are drastically different, but in a key way. @JimCramer breaks it down; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Adds Dollar Tree, Exits Molson Coors, Cuts Microsemi: 13F; 23/04/2018 – DJ Molson Coors Brewing Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAP); 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Misses As Volumes Run Drier — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q EPS $1.28

Mueller Industries Inc (MLI) investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.78, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 92 active investment managers increased or started new equity positions, while 59 decreased and sold their positions in Mueller Industries Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 51.51 million shares, down from 52.14 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Mueller Industries Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 55 Increased: 45 New Position: 47.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $30,194 activity.

Mueller Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Asia, and Mexico. The company has market cap of $1.48 billion. The Company’s Piping Systems segment makes copper tubes and fittings, plastic fittings, line sets, and components for use in water distribution system, heating system, air-conditioning, and refrigeration applications, as well as for drainage, waste, and vent systems. It has a 16.28 P/E ratio. It also makes steel pipe nipples; and resells imported brass and plastic plumbing valves, malleable iron fittings, faucets, and plumbing specialty products.

More notable recent Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Mueller Industries, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:MLI) 14% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Down 12% – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Mueller Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:MLI) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Leggett & Platt, Mueller Industries, and Evolus Jumped Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: February 05, 2019.

The stock increased 0.62% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $26.05. About 2,968 shares traded. Mueller Industries, Inc. (MLI) has declined 5.42% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MLI News: 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Mueller Industries May Benefit, Industry Up in April; 03/04/2018 – MUELLER INDUSTRIES INC – ACQUISITION OF DIE-MOLD TOOL LIMITED, EFFECTIVE MARCH 31, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Mueller Industries, Senior Housing Properties Trust, Federated Investors, Midstates Pet; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Mueller Industries; 04/05/2018 – Mueller Industries, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend for Second Quarter; 03/04/2018 – MUELLER INDUSTRIES, REPORTS PURCHASE OF DIE-MOLD TOOL LIMITED; 12/03/2018 Mueller Industries Debt Risk Falls 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 24/04/2018 – MUELLER INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 42C; 17/04/2018 – Mueller Industries May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 18 Mos; 20/04/2018 – DJ Mueller Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLI)

Gamco Investors Inc. Et Al holds 1.02% of its portfolio in Mueller Industries, Inc. for 4.25 million shares. Walthausen & Co. Llc owns 206,263 shares or 0.84% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Palisade Capital Management Llc Nj has 0.71% invested in the company for 709,969 shares. The New York-based Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co has invested 0.49% in the stock. Gabelli Funds Llc, a New York-based fund reported 2.27 million shares.

Analysts await Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, up 29.41% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.34 per share. MLI’s profit will be $24.93 million for 14.80 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by Mueller Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.14% negative EPS growth.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) stake by 168,913 shares to 618,128 valued at $4.48 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Chicos Fas Inc (NYSE:CHS) stake by 270,471 shares and now owns 2.02 million shares. Freeport (NYSE:FCX) was raised too.

More notable recent Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Might Be Interested In Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Molson Coors Brewing Companyâ€™s (NYSE:TAP) Return On Capital Employed Might Be A Concern – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Molson Coors Tapped Out on Global Growth – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Molson Coors Not Likely to Have Growth on Tap in Q2 – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Street’s Wide-Ranging Take On Molson Coors Earnings, CEO Change – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold TAP shares while 147 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 157.87 million shares or 1.54% less from 160.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Finance Limited Liability Co stated it has 13,273 shares. Lmr Llp holds 5,654 shares. Moreover, Gulf Intll Bancorp (Uk) Limited has 0% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 3,757 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp invested in 0.02% or 860,987 shares. Bridges Mgmt invested 0.01% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Caprock Gp invested 0.08% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 24 shares. Price T Rowe Md has 388,806 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 521,483 shares. The Georgia-based Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.04% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). 1,642 are held by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Oak Limited Oh owns 8,625 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 223,840 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Oppenheimer Asset Inc holds 0.03% or 18,858 shares in its portfolio.