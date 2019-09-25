Contrarius Investment Management LTD Decreased Its Philip Morris Intl (PM) Position as Valuation Declined; Valueact Holdings LP Has Boosted Unifi (UFI) Stake by $3.02 Million as Shares Declined

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 44.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold 124,539 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 154,109 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.10M, down from 278,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $71.56. About 8.86 million shares traded or 33.03% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES FY EPS $5.25 TO $5.40, SAW $5.20 TO $5.35; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Earnings: Is a 16% Plunge a Buying Opportunity? — Barron’s Blog; 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 3x Average; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY CIGARETTE SHIPMENT VOLUME OF 164.3 BLN UNITS, DOWN BY 9.3 BLN UNITS OR 5.3%; 31/05/2018 – Japan Tobacco to cut heated tobacco prices in battle with Philip Morris; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris tries to prove it can pivot past cigarettes – before its rivals do; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Factory of Greek Affiliate Ceases Cigarette Production; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Adds Philip Morris, Exits Apache; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 EPS $5.15-EPS $5.30; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST

Valueact Holdings Lp increased its stake in Unifi Inc (UFI) by 14.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp bought 167,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.30% . The hedge fund held 1.30 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.59M, up from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Unifi Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $403.82 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $21.84. About 132,344 shares traded or 47.12% up from the average. Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) has declined 37.88% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.88% the S&P500. Some Historical UFI News: 25/04/2018 – Unifi Expects Fiscal 2018 Operating Income and Adjusted EBITDA to Be Well Below Fiscal 2017 Results; 23/04/2018 – DJ Unifi Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UFI); 14/05/2018 – VA Partners I, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Unifi; 16/04/2018 – Unifi Sees 3Q Loss/Shr 2c-EPS 2c; 12/04/2018 – Unifi Expects Its Reidsville Dye House to Operate on a Seven-Day Schedule; 25/04/2018 – Unifi Net Debt $85.8M at March 25, 2018; 16/04/2018 – UNIFI INC – SHORT TERM PROFITABILITY WILL REMAIN NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY “DIFFICULT MARKET DYNAMICS”; 25/04/2018 – Unifi 3Q Revenues From Premium Value-Added Products Grew 17%; 12/04/2018 – UNIFI INC – KEY NATIONAL SPINNING SALES, TECHNICAL AND OPERATIONS PERSONNEL WILL JOIN UNIFI AS EMPLOYEES; 19/04/2018 – Unifi’s REPREVE® Named an Official Recycling Partner of the Wyndham Championship

Since August 9, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.69 million activity. On Wednesday, August 21 LANGONE KENNETH G bought $197,200 worth of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) or 10,000 shares. $69,205 worth of stock was bought by ValueAct Holdings – L.P. on Tuesday, September 3.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.51, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 10 investors sold UFI shares while 32 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 14.73 million shares or 0.19% less from 14.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millennium Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 12,227 shares. Retail Bank Of America Corp De stated it has 38,645 shares. Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Liability Co reported 65,570 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 22,203 shares stake. State Street Corporation invested in 0% or 476,951 shares. Moreover, Principal Grp has 0% invested in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI). Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 0% in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI). D E Shaw has invested 0% of its portfolio in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI). Parkside Bancorp & accumulated 0% or 77 shares. 10,600 were reported by Wexford Capital L P. Pnc Fincl Group reported 489 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 5,661 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement Systems invested 0% of its portfolio in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI). Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 569,252 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Michigan-based Comerica Savings Bank has invested 0% in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI).

Valueact Holdings Lp, which manages about $15.75 billion and $9.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hawaiian Elec Industries (NYSE:HE) by 250,000 shares to 1.18M shares, valued at $51.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arcosa Inc by 1.50 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.24M shares, and cut its stake in Bausch Health Cos Inc.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13B for 13.06 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Addison has 0.73% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 13,361 shares. Allen Invest Management Lc reported 0.01% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Vontobel Asset Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 240,856 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2,778 shares. Coastline Tru Communications accumulated 15,190 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund reported 197,000 shares stake. Amalgamated Bank & Trust accumulated 221,975 shares. Deltec Asset Limited Liability invested in 46,015 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Chevy Chase Trust Hldgs reported 1.30 million shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Invsts Asset Management Of Georgia Ga Adv holds 1.24% or 23,463 shares in its portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Management has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd has 514,576 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt owns 67,757 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Mackenzie Financial Corp reported 2.19 million shares stake.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.