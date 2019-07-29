Contrarius Investment Management LTD Decreased Its Kroger Co (KR) Holding; Splunk (SPLK) Sellers Decreased By 10.69% Their Shorts

Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) had a decrease of 10.69% in short interest. SPLK’s SI was 5.82M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 10.69% from 6.52M shares previously. With 1.32 million avg volume, 4 days are for Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)’s short sellers to cover SPLK’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.18% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $137.66. About 645,072 shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 20.43% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 28/03/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $101; 12/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Splunk President and CEO Doug Merritt for the latest on his analytics company’s disruptive story; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK SEES 2Q REV. $356M TO $358M, EST. $354.8M; 05/03/2018 GuidePoint Security Recognized as Recipient of 2018 Splunk Partner+ Awards; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss $118.5M; 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday; 09/04/2018 – Splunk: Aggregate Purchase Price for Transaction Approximately $350 Million; 22/04/2018 – DJ Splunk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPLK); 09/04/2018 – Splunk Closes Acquisition Of Phantom; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O FY2019 REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd decreased Kroger Co (KR) stake by 53.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold 33,352 shares as Kroger Co (KR)’s stock declined 12.95%. The Contrarius Investment Management Ltd holds 29,277 shares with $720,000 value, down from 62,629 last quarter. Kroger Co now has $17.13B valuation. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $21.44. About 4.57M shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has risen 1.94% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 08/03/2018 – KROGER CO – EXPECTS CAPITAL INVESTMENTS, EXCLUDING MERGERS, ACQUISITIONS, AND PURCHASES OF LEASED FACILITIES, TO BE APPROXIMATELY $3.0 BILLION IN 2018; 23/03/2018 – Baz Hiralal: Exclusive: As Grocery Wars Rage, Target $TGT And Kroger $KG Mull A Merger; 17/05/2018 – lnstacart faces new challenge with Kroger/Ocado tie-up; 17/05/2018 – Ocado wins over sceptics and cheers investors with bumper Kroger deal; 08/03/2018 – Kroger 4Q Adj EPS 63c; 15/03/2018 – Kroger Board Of Directors Approves $1 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization, Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/04/2018 – Walmart, Kroger and Meijer Fresh Produce Leaders featured at Organic Produce Summit 2018 – Retailer Roundtable; 25/05/2018 – World Animal Protection calls on Kroger to eliminate the use of gestation crates for pigs in its supply chain; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Whole Foods new front in the grocery price war; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks

Among 26 analysts covering Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK), 22 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 85% are positive. Splunk Inc had 35 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy”. MUFG Securities Americas Inc maintained Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) rating on Friday, March 1. MUFG Securities Americas Inc has “Buy” rating and $153 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) on Friday, March 1 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Friday, March 1. The stock of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, May 24. Macquarie Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 1 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Friday, March 1. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by Maxim Group. The stock of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Wedbush. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold” on Friday, March 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold Splunk Inc. shares while 136 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 157.67 million shares or 17.33% more from 134.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3.53 million are held by Comml Bank Of New York Mellon Corp. Eagle Asset Management has invested 0.57% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.13% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Bbva Compass Bank & Trust Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 21,158 shares. Private Advisor Group Incorporated Ltd Company owns 2,578 shares. Cipher L P reported 0.08% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Moreover, Baillie Gifford & has 0.05% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 89 shares. Jennison Associates holds 0.82% or 6.61M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 45,214 shares. Oppenheimer And Com holds 0.01% or 3,197 shares. Moreover, Stephens Investment Mngmt Group Inc Ltd Liability Com has 0.09% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Hanson Mcclain owns 31 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Co reported 1,690 shares.

More notable recent Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Buying Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Splunk (SPLK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Splunk (SPLK) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SPLK, EXPE, KSU – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Splunk Rose 10.3% in June – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Splunk Inc. provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $20.67 billion. The companyÂ’s products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, and analyze data regardless of format or source. It currently has negative earnings. It offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud service.

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $107,437 activity. $107,437 worth of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) was bought by SARGENT RONALD.

Analysts await The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, up 2.44% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.41 per share. KR’s profit will be $335.49 million for 12.76 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by The Kroger Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hap Trading Lc invested in 0.04% or 18,660 shares. Valley National Advisers Incorporated stated it has 17 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association, a Texas-based fund reported 1.78 million shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 196,387 shares. 10,000 are owned by Lipe & Dalton. Natixis Advsrs LP has 0.01% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 56,553 shares. Nuwave Invest Management Ltd has 103 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 30,335 are held by Trustmark Bancorp Tru Department. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Co accumulated 20,524 shares or 0% of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & reported 9.54M shares or 1.62% of all its holdings. Scotia Capital Inc holds 29,261 shares. 9,550 are owned by Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 0.16% or 1.74 million shares. Tci Wealth Advisors invested 0% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Creative Planning holds 79,230 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 14,660 shares to 1.08M valued at $180.00 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) stake by 613,159 shares and now owns 691,874 shares. Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB) was raised too.