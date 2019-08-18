Contrarius Investment Management LTD Decreased By $800,448 Its Kroger Co (KR) Position; Atlanticus Holdings (ATLC)’s Sentiment Is 0.83

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd decreased Kroger Co (KR) stake by 53.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold 33,352 shares as Kroger Co (KR)’s stock declined 17.28%. The Contrarius Investment Management Ltd holds 29,277 shares with $720,000 value, down from 62,629 last quarter. Kroger Co now has $18.10 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $22.66. About 6.03 million shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 23/03/2018 – THERE IS NO TRUTH TO REPORT ON TARGET CORP AND KROGER CO MULLING MERGER; 23/04/2018 – Kroger Launches Sustainability Lives Here; 09/04/2018 – Walmart, Kroger and Meíjer Fresh Produce Leaders featured at Organic Produce Summit 2018 – Retailer Roundtable; 19/04/2018 – Ralphs Grocery Company Commits to Creating Safer Communities by Joining Effort to Combat Opioid Abuse; 20/04/2018 – Kroger Supermarket Fuel Centers and Its Turkey Hill Dairy Were Not Included in the Sale; 23/05/2018 – KROGER CO -; 20/04/2018 – KROGER CO – ANNOUNCES $1.2 BLN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 23/03/2018 – Kroger (KR), Target (TGT) Merger Rumors Aren’t True – CNBC; 17/05/2018 – KROGER: INSTACART ORDERS MORE PROFITABLE THAN CLICKLIST; 23/03/2018 – Kroger Said to Discuss Merger With Target (Video)

Atlanticus Holdings Corp (ATLC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. It's down -0.37, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 5 investment managers increased or started new holdings, while 6 sold and reduced their stock positions in Atlanticus Holdings Corp. The investment managers in our database now hold: 2.08 million shares, up from 2.08 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Atlanticus Holdings Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number. Sold All: 2 Reduced: 4 Increased: 3 New Position: 2.

The stock increased 10.54% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $7.34. About 73,132 shares traded or 637.29% up from the average. Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (ATLC) has risen 169.71% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 169.71% the S&P500.

Css Llc Il holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Atlanticus Holdings Corporation for 74,760 shares. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp owns 10,155 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Blackrock Inc. has 0% invested in the company for 534,271 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0% in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System, a California-based fund reported 18,829 shares.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to financially underserved consumer credit market in the United States. The company has market cap of $118.15 million. It operates in two divisions, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. It has a 5.99 P/E ratio. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as retail credit, personal loans, and credit cards through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, Internet marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers point-of-sale financing by partnering with retailers and service providers to provide credit to their clients for the purchase of various goods and services.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (ATLC) has risen 169.71% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 169.71% the S&P500.

Among 11 analysts covering Kroger (NYSE:KR), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Kroger has $32 highest and $22 lowest target. $27.36’s average target is 20.74% above currents $22.66 stock price. Kroger had 22 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) rating on Thursday, March 14. Wells Fargo has “Buy” rating and $29 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by UBS on Friday, June 21. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by Guggenheim. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Thursday, March 7 with “Hold”. Pivotal Research maintained the shares of KR in report on Monday, March 4 with “Hold” rating. UBS maintained it with “Hold” rating and $27 target in Monday, March 11 report. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Friday, March 8. Scotia Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 8 report. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Underperform” on Friday, March 8. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Guggenheim.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Personal Cap Advisors Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). 2,899 are held by Systematic Mgmt Limited Partnership. Willis Counsel invested in 0.5% or 47,910 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0% or 325,489 shares in its portfolio. Rwc Asset Ltd Liability Partnership reported 2.80 million shares or 3.14% of all its holdings. Gam Holding Ag accumulated 0.05% or 45,331 shares. Ancora Advsrs Limited Liability holds 24,055 shares. Poplar Forest Lc, California-based fund reported 2.39M shares. Capstone Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 44,287 shares. 85,189 were accumulated by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Communication. Arrowgrass Partners (Us) Limited Partnership owns 15,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Greenleaf Tru invested in 0.01% or 21,117 shares. Central National Bank & Trust Communication has 1,165 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Korea Investment holds 0.1% or 869,458 shares in its portfolio. Valley Natl Advisers has invested 0% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $107,437 activity. 5,000 shares were bought by SARGENT RONALD, worth $107,437 on Sunday, June 30.

Analysts await The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, up 2.44% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.41 per share. KR’s profit will be $335.50 million for 13.49 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by The Kroger Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV) stake by 406,736 shares to 1.19M valued at $31.78 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Seadrill Ltd stake by 245,324 shares and now owns 4.64M shares. Owens Ill Inc (NYSE:OI) was raised too.

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon