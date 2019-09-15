Contrarius Investment Management LTD Decreased By $10.37 Million Its Apple (AAPL) Position; Engineers Gate Manager LP Has Lifted Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Position By $1.16 Million

Engineers Gate Manager Lp increased Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) stake by 130.28% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Engineers Gate Manager Lp acquired 6,458 shares as Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)’s stock rose 8.78%. The Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 11,415 shares with $2.06M value, up from 4,957 last quarter. Lululemon Athletica Inc now has $25.43B valuation. The stock decreased 1.79% or $3.55 during the last trading session, reaching $195.18. About 1.51M shares traded. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 60.80% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON HAS TALKED WITH SEVERAL CEO CANDIDATES; 16/04/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC – APPOINTMENT OF PATRICK GUIDO AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE APRIL 30, 2018; 16/04/2018 – Athletic apparel maker Lululemon names Patrick Guido CFO; 26/04/2018 – Lululemon Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 28/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $92 FROM $90; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON HAD MANY CANDIDATES COME FORWARD FOR CONSIDERATION; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Appoints Patrick Guido Its New CFO — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: LULU 4Q TOTAL COMP INCL DTC EX-FX +12%, EST. +8.6%; 16/04/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $95; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Sees FY Rev $2.99B-$3.02B

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd decreased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 44.34% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold 52,642 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Contrarius Investment Management Ltd holds 66,076 shares with $13.08 million value, down from 118,718 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $988.57B valuation. The stock decreased 1.94% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $218.75. About 37.38M shares traded or 41.74% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Casablanca’s (Apple Leisure Group) Proposed Bank Facility A B3; B3 Cfr Affirmed; 27/03/2018 – Rift deepens between Apple, India’s telecom regulator over anti-spam app; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT, MUNGER, GATES JOINT APPEARANCE ON CNBC ENDS; 26/03/2018 – Apple’s Education Push; S.U.V.s Will Rule Show; 24/04/2018 – Apple to start paying €13bn in Ireland back taxes as EU courts hear appeals; 23/03/2018 – YouTube Targets Spotify and Apple Music (Video); 02/04/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: BREAKING: Apple is planning to use its own chips in Mac computers beginning as early as 2020, replacing; 11/04/2018 – Apple Music appoints new head, hits 48 mln subscribers; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook calls #MeToo, DACA and Parkland student activists ‘heroes’; 18/04/2018 – AppleInsider: Qualcomm cutting jobs amidst financial woes, legal battle with Apple

Among 26 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Apple has $25000 highest and $140 lowest target. $220.27’s average target is 0.69% above currents $218.75 stock price. Apple had 64 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Tuesday, March 26. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral” on Wednesday, July 31. J.P. Morgan maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Thursday, March 21. J.P. Morgan has “Buy” rating and $228 target. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Wednesday, July 31. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by Piper Jaffray. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by BTIG Research. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Monness. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy”. Bank of America maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Wednesday, May 1 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Wednesday, July 31.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased Freeport (NYSE:FCX) stake by 208,609 shares to 8.52 million valued at $98.87 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE:ANF) stake by 1.50M shares and now owns 4.34M shares. Blackberry Ltd (NASDAQ:BBRY) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Waverton Inv Mngmt invested in 3.59% or 360,369 shares. Stifel Corp reported 3.64 million shares. Miller Invest Mngmt Lp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 8,420 shares. Windsor Cap Management Llc owns 8,311 shares. Hilton Capital Mngmt Ltd accumulated 0.44% or 16,286 shares. Platinum Inv Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lucas Mgmt invested 6.74% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Delphi Mngmt Inc Ma has 2.32% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc invested 1.17% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Westpac Banking stated it has 760,122 shares. Hengehold Management Limited Liability reported 4,124 shares stake. Dt Inv Prtn Lc holds 1,657 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Delaware-based Lau Associate Limited Co has invested 6.74% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hayek Kallen Mgmt accumulated 43,259 shares or 5.43% of the stock. Corsair Cap Ltd Partnership holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 6,151 shares.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Buy $1 Trillion Apple (AAPL) Stock on iPhone 11 & Streaming TV Potential? – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “4 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: AAPL, DIS, NFLX, ROKU – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “AAPL Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple Learned Its Lesson – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Apple’s Stock Dips Lower After Goldman Sachs Lowers Price Target To $165 – Benzinga” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.32 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold LULU shares while 149 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 100.52 million shares or 0.09% less from 100.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oregon-based Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.08% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Nippon Life Americas invested in 21,800 shares. Optimum Advsr holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) for 500 shares. Magnetar Limited Liability Co accumulated 21,000 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.07% stake. Melvin Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 775,000 shares or 1.43% of its portfolio. Blackstone Grp owns 110,000 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Cullen Frost Bankers holds 200 shares. Ls Inv Advisors Limited Company holds 669 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0.01% or 14,830 shares. National Asset Mngmt invested in 0.08% or 4,144 shares. Nicholas Invest Prns LP holds 0.38% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) or 23,218 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 1,609 shares. Voloridge Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.15% invested in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Engineers Gate Manager Lp decreased Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) stake by 60,606 shares to 8,640 valued at $406,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Workiva Inc stake by 34,198 shares and now owns 13,701 shares. Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) was reduced too.