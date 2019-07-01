Contrarius Investment Management LTD Decreased By $1.24 Million Its Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF) Stake; Shorts at GOODMAN GROUP SYDNEY NSW STAPLED SECURIT (GMGSF) Lowered By 7.11%

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd decreased Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF) stake by 1.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold 45,743 shares as Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF)’s stock rose 20.78%. The Contrarius Investment Management Ltd holds 2.84M shares with $77.96M value, down from 2.89 million last quarter. Abercrombie & Fitch Co now has $1.05 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $15.98. About 1.27M shares traded. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) has risen 2.41% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ANF News: 07/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO – COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 9% FOR QUARTER; 07/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH 4Q ADJ. EPS $1.38, EST. $1.12; 07/03/2018 – BRIEF-Abercrombie & Fitch Co Reports Q4 Earnings Per Share $1.05; 07/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Sees Changes in Forex Boosting FY18 Net Sales by About $50M; 11/04/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Implied Volatility Surges as Shares Fall; 08/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Is Maintained at Market Perform by BMO Capital; 07/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH – ANTICIPATES CLOSING UP TO 60 STORES IN U.S. DURING FISCAL YEAR THROUGH NATURAL LEASE EXPIRATIONS; 25/04/2018 – Abercrombie Aims to Be $5B Global Lifestyle Brand; 07/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO ANF.N FY2018 REV VIEW $3.46 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR RESULTS

GOODMAN GROUP SYDNEY NSW STAPLED SECURIT (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) had a decrease of 7.11% in short interest. GMGSF’s SI was 254,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 7.11% from 274,200 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 2547 days are for GOODMAN GROUP SYDNEY NSW STAPLED SECURIT (OTCMKTS:GMGSF)’s short sellers to cover GMGSF’s short positions. It closed at $10.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 1, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Goodman Group engages in the ownership, development, and management of industrial properties and business space in Australia, the Asia-Pacific region, japan, Europe, and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $19.32 billion. The Company’s property portfolio includes business parks, office parks, industrial estates, and warehouse and distribution centers. It has a 23.87 P/E ratio. The firm has 588 properties under management.

Among 9 analysts covering Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 11% are positive. Abercrombie & Fitch had 15 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by FBR Capital on Thursday, March 7. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Wedbush maintained the shares of ANF in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) rating on Thursday, March 7. Robert W. Baird has “Hold” rating and $25 target. The firm has “Sell” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Thursday, March 7. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Wedbush given on Thursday, May 30. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by J.P. Morgan. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, May 30. The stock has “Hold” rating by Nomura on Monday, March 11. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Thursday, March 7.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) stake by 251,858 shares to 1.14 million valued at $34.48 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Overstock Com Inc Del (NASDAQ:OSTK) stake by 54,083 shares and now owns 983,411 shares. Freeport (NYSE:FCX) was raised too.

Analysts await Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $-0.52 earnings per share, down 966.67% or $0.58 from last year’s $0.06 per share. After $-0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Abercrombie & Fitch Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 79.31% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold ANF shares while 67 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 71.53 million shares or 1.41% less from 72.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 54,917 shares. Paradice Invest Ltd Com has invested 5.78% in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). 11,758 are held by Art Llc. Millennium Management Ltd Com holds 83,641 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 26,300 were reported by Virginia Retirement Et Al. Northern Tru reported 0.01% in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). Carroll Fincl Inc reported 1,204 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal Bank Of Canada reported 0% stake. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability reported 23,666 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The holds 0% or 43,281 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has invested 0.06% in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). Everence Capital Inc accumulated 0.06% or 13,550 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 9.69 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 37,331 were reported by Zacks Inv Mngmt. Majedie Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 0.21% or 105,905 shares.