Contrarius Investment Management LTD Cut Philip Morris Intl (PM) Holding by $54.35 Million as Valuation Declined; Jump Trading Upped Stake in Kb Home (KBH)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 68.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold 617,615 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 278,648 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.63 million, down from 896,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $82.61. About 4.00 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Jump Trading Llc increased its stake in Kb Home (KBH) by 126.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jump Trading Llc bought 18,854 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.50% . The institutional investor held 33,794 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $817,000, up from 14,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jump Trading Llc who had been investing in Kb Home for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $26.76. About 2.04 million shares traded or 32.26% up from the average. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has risen 12.36% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.36% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 22/03/2018 – KB HOME REPORTS 1Q ADJ. EPS 40C, EST. 29C; 20/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Magnolia at Westside; 15/05/2018 – KB Home Plans to Use Internally Generated Cash; 02/05/2018 – KB Home Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 30/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Belluno in Stockton; 31/05/2018 – KB Home Opens Madera in Northeast San Antonio; 18/04/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Laterra in San Diego; 22/04/2018 – DJ KB Home, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KBH); 18/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Price Park in Mandarin; 13/04/2018 – KB HOME ENTERED AMENDED RIGHTS PACT AFTER OK FROM HOLDERS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold KBH shares while 78 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 77.07 million shares or 4.25% more from 73.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Automobile Association holds 0.01% or 112,663 shares. Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd Co holds 0.01% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) or 4,782 shares. Moreover, Prudential Financial Inc has 0.02% invested in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 49,001 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Comerica Comml Bank owns 53,873 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bridgeway Mngmt stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Fmr Ltd Co has invested 0% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). D E Shaw & has 84,153 shares. Principal Financial Gp holds 0.01% or 375,740 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 332,379 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 49 shares. Moreover, Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 15,860 shares. Guggenheim Cap Lc reported 50,172 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Brandywine Global Investment Limited Liability Com holds 170,849 shares. Moreover, Swiss Retail Bank has 0% invested in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 145,000 shares.

Jump Trading Llc, which manages about $310.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roku Inc by 11,389 shares to 4,711 shares, valued at $304,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 135,385 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,115 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 14,660 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $180.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 36,192 shares in the quarter, for a total of 118,718 shares, and has risen its stake in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Joel Isaacson Communication Lc, a New York-based fund reported 17,337 shares. Naples Global Advsr Ltd Llc reported 10,704 shares stake. Verity & Verity Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.91% or 45,054 shares. Financial Architects holds 127 shares. Perkins Coie Tru holds 0% or 78 shares. 11,190 are held by Excalibur Mgmt Corporation. Coastline Trust Company holds 15,290 shares. Jennison Limited Company invested in 798,743 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Kistler accumulated 9,408 shares. Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability accumulated 79,838 shares. 404,801 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). London Com Of Virginia holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 914,686 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 1.40M shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 50,000 shares. Advisory Serv Ntwk accumulated 0.29% or 47,123 shares.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.