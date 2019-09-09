Contrarius Investment Management LTD Cut Its Stake in Coty (COTY) by $66.01 Million; As Kar Auction Svcs (KAR) Stock Rose, Gates Capital Management Has Upped Position

Gates Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) by 73.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gates Capital Management Inc bought 1.27 million shares as the company’s stock rose 25.88% . The hedge fund held 2.98M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $152.75M, up from 1.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kar Auction Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $25.92. About 1.40 million shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 19/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils `H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 22/03/2018 – KAR Auction Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction 1Q EPS 66c; 08/03/2018 ECoinmerce Adds James Sowers, Blair Layton, Swayam Kar, Wei Liu, and Robert Luce to Board of Advisors; 20/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils ‘H’ — Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction Sees FY Net $329M-Net $349.7M; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC KAR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – NEWTON RESOURCES LTD – CHENG KAR SHUN RESIGNED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIRMAN; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE BETWEEN $2.40 – $2.55

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Coty Inc (COTY) by 93.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold 6.00 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.65% . The institutional investor held 408,910 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.70M, down from 6.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Coty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $10.02. About 4.83M shares traded. Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has declined 19.19% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical COTY News: 21/03/2018 – COTY – TO USE PROCEEDS, WITH BORROWINGS UNDER A CREDIT AGREEMENT TO REPAY, REFINANCE INDEBTEDNESS UNDER EXISTING CREDIT FACILITIES, AMONG OTHERS; 21/03/2018 – Coty To Offer Up to $2 B Aggregate Principal Amount of U.S. Dollar Denominated and Euro Denominated Senior Unsecured Notes in Four Series; 04/05/2018 – SL Green Signs Coty to Multilevel Flagship Retail Building at 30 Times Square; 21/03/2018 – Coty Inc. to Offer Senior Unsecured Notes; 21/03/2018 – COTY TO OFFER UP TO $2B SR UNSECURED NOTES; 09/05/2018 – COTY 3Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 12C; 09/05/2018 – Coty Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 20/03/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Merrill Lynch, JPMorgan Lead $8B Coty Refi; 29/03/2018 – REG-COTY – BNP Paribas Primary New Issues : Stabilisation Notice; 24/05/2018 – Uber’s Gore-Coty on EMEA Growth, IPO Potential (Video)

More notable recent KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “ADESA Launches Industry-Leading Recommendations Carousel on ADESA.com – PRNewswire” on August 27, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “KAR Auctions Services Targets Spin Of Insurance Auto Auctions Spinco In 2Q – Forbes” published on April 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “KAR Auctions Services To Spin Off Insurance Auto Auctions on June 28 – Forbes” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “KAR Auction Services 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold KAR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 127.65 million shares or 0.00% more from 127.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westwood Hldg Group Inc has 450,573 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset stated it has 1,025 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 96,125 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 99,038 shares. Pathstone Family Office Lc holds 0% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) or 23 shares. Oakworth reported 708 shares. Susquehanna Int Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 105,968 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability reported 0.02% stake. Td Asset Mgmt holds 81,000 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Com holds 0.07% or 14,275 shares in its portfolio. Copeland Capital Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 79,590 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Paragon owns 4,250 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Beaumont Financial Partners Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Company reported 1.94M shares. Swiss Retail Bank, Switzerland-based fund reported 245,300 shares.

Gates Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.48B and $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vici Pptys Inc by 35,000 shares to 2.18 million shares, valued at $47.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 134,777 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.43M shares, and cut its stake in Fortive Corp.

Since May 29, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $25.68 million activity. Shares for $2.50M were bought by Laubies Pierre. The insider HARF PETER bought 1.05M shares worth $9.98 million. The insider Singer Robert S bought 35,000 shares worth $325,962.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.54, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 40 investors sold COTY shares while 104 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 542.20 million shares or 11.59% more from 485.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 87,691 are held by Texas Permanent School Fund. 73,451 are owned by Rampart Ltd Liability. Raymond James stated it has 171,097 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Summit Group Limited Liability Company owns 87,600 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) for 857,147 shares. Voya Invest Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 205,089 shares. Geode Cap Ltd Liability Com reported 0.02% stake. Principal Group Inc holds 0.01% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) or 664,664 shares. Legal General Gru Plc holds 0.02% or 3.27M shares in its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank invested 0.01% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 682,786 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 4,359 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As invested in 60,094 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Bk Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) for 353,653 shares. Fifth Third Bancorporation has 0% invested in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) for 10,547 shares.

Analysts await Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.08 EPS, down 27.27% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.11 per share. COTY’s profit will be $57.51M for 31.31 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Coty Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Coty Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Largest Insider Trades of the Week – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Gucci lipstick a hot seller for Coty – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Wall Street Red in the 1st Trading Day of September – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Coty +2% after insider buying action – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seadrill Ltd by 245,324 shares to 4.64M shares, valued at $38.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 14,660 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.08M shares, and has risen its stake in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB).