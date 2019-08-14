Contrarius Investment Management LTD Continues to Hold Holding in Overstock Com Del (OSTK); As Pan American Silver F (PAAS) Valuation Rose, Lesa Sroufe & Co Has Boosted Holding

Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its stake in Pan American Silver F (PAAS) by 44.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lesa Sroufe & Co bought 94,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.20% . The institutional investor held 307,633 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.08 million, up from 212,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co who had been investing in Pan American Silver F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $16.72. About 5.01 million shares traded or 54.12% up from the average. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has declined 6.75% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PAAS News: 05/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP PAAS.TO , DETOUR GOLD CORP DGC.TO , ANTOFAGASTA ANTO.L : RBC ADDS TO GLOBAL MINING BEST IDEAS PORTFOLIO; 11/04/2018 – Pan American Silver Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – COMMUNITY MEMBERS HAVE DEMANDED COMPENSATION FROM CO FOR ALLEGED IMPACTS TO COMMUNITY LAND; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – QTRLY BASIC SHR $0.31; 28/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER-STEPS TAKEN AFTER RECENT SECURITY INCIDENTS ALONG ACCESS ROADS BEING USED TO TRANSPORT PERSONNEL & MATERIALS TO & FROM DOLORES MINE; 06/03/2018 Pan-American Life Insurance Group Announces Executive Leadership Changes in Life Insurance Business; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – PRODUCTION ON PACE TO ACHIEVE ANNUAL GUIDANCE; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER -HUAYLLAY COMMUNITY MEMBERS HAVE DEMANDED ADDITIONAL SERVICE CONTRACTS FOR CONSTRUCTION WORK, HAULAGE AND MATERIAL SUPPLY TO MINE; 25/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER TEMPORARILY SUSPENDS MINE IN MEXICO: GOVT; 27/03/2018 – PAN AMERICAN ENERGY WINS MEXICO OIL BLOCK 31 IN AUCTION

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Overstock Com Inc Del (OSTK) by 5.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought 54,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 81.47% . The institutional investor held 983,411 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.34 million, up from 929,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Overstock Com Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $726.25M market cap company. The stock decreased 17.58% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $20.58. About 6.90M shares traded or 47.55% up from the average. Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) has declined 37.36% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.36% the S&P500. Some Historical OSTK News: 07/05/2018 – Overstock.com CEO Announces Management Changes to Accelerate tZERO; 15/03/2018 – Overstock.com 4Q Loss/Shr $3.72; 23/05/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of May 29 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Securities Class Action Against Oversto; 02/04/2018 – OVERSTOCK.COM RELEASES STATEMENT ON PROPOSED OFFERING; 30/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 29/03/2018 – Overstock.com stock offering canceled, source says; shares rise; 29/03/2018 – Overstock.com stock offering cancelled, source says; shares rise; 27/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Overstock.com, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 29/03/2018 – Gary Weiss: The $OSTK secondary’s possible-rumored-maybe-not confirmed-etc. cancellation stinks to high heaven so much that the; 15/03/2018 – Overstock.com: Adopting High Growth, Negative Net Income Strategy Funded From Negative Cash Conversion Cycle

Since March 27, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $509,035 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold OSTK shares while 33 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 19.45 million shares or 2.51% more from 18.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager Lp has 0.01% invested in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK). Oaktop Management Ii Limited Partnership holds 0.09% or 24,662 shares. Citigroup holds 48,987 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Da Davidson And Communication holds 29,340 shares. Granite Point Limited Partnership holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) for 27,450 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) or 19,554 shares. Cypress Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp (Wy) owns 0.01% invested in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) for 300 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 55,232 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Proshare Advisors Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) for 66,776 shares. 1,444 were accumulated by Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company. 228,900 were reported by Oz Management Lp. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 9,433 shares. Csat Advisory Lp, Michigan-based fund reported 238,416 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 100 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 45,800 shares.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 33,352 shares to 29,277 shares, valued at $720,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinross Gold Corp (NYSE:KGC) by 5.43 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.06 million shares, and cut its stake in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY).