Contrarius Investment Management LTD Continues to Hold Holding in Macys (M); Eaton Vance Management Has Cut Holding in Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) by $12.59 Million as Stock Rose

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Macys Inc (M) by 65.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought 2.76 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The institutional investor held 6.95M shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $149.14M, up from 4.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Macys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $14.96. About 8.63 million shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – TOTAL SALES ARE EXPECTED TO RANGE FROM A 1 PERCENT DECLINE TO A .5 PERCENT INCREASE IN FISCAL 2018; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of DBUBS 2011-LC1; 19/04/2018 – Basic Oufitters Meets Up With Macy’s Market; 19/04/2018 – Former Macy’s CEO Terry Lundgren says 9 times out of 10 across all retail, including food, consumers are still choosing in-store shopping over online; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s to End Joint Venture With Fung Retailing Limited; 30/04/2018 – MACY’S, CONTINUES EXPANSION OF MACY’S BACKSTAGE; 16/05/2018 – MACY”S SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.75 TO $3.95, SAW $3.55 TO $3.75; 04/04/2018 – MACY’S INC – HOGUET WILL THEN REMAIN IN AN ADVISORY ROLE TO SUPPORT COMPANY DURING A TRANSITION PERIOD UNTIL FEBRUARY 2, 2019; 19/03/2018 – MACY’S LAUNCHES NEW APP, IN-STORE TECHNOLOGY; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S EARNINGS CALL ENDS

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management sold 237,532 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 5.87M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $314.54 million, down from 6.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.68% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $55.98. About 4.61M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 05/03/2018 MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES TO OFFER NOTES DUE 2025; 07/03/2018 – Mondelez Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average; 16/05/2018 – Mondelēz International Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 per Share; 29/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Focus Adds Mondelez, Exits Iqvia; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP; 16/05/2018 – Activists Buy Newell, Citi; Sell AIG, Mondelez: 13F Roundup; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CALL ENDS; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER & CONSENT SOLICITATION; 20/04/2018 – The Weinberg Capital Group Announces New Board Member For Convenience Valet; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million `Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (NYSE:WTW) by 426,959 shares to 325,985 shares, valued at $6.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 287,025 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 355,293 shares, and cut its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold MDLZ shares while 417 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 331 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.18% more from 1.04 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $885.28M for 22.57 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.