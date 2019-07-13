Contrarius Investment Management LTD Boosted Its Viacom New (VIAB) Position by $5.96 Million; Vantage Investment Partners Decreased Its Visa (V) Stake by $6.71 Million; Shares Rose

Vantage Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 19.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc sold 42,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 174,245 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.22 million, down from 217,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $406.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $180.33. About 7.08 million shares traded or 0.63% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 24/04/2018 – Visa Presenting at Conference May 15; 24/05/2018 – VISA MAKES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN YELLOWPEPPER; 06/03/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Visa Waivers Rarely Granted Under Trump’s Latest U.S. Travel Ban: Data; 08/03/2018 – BBVA, Visa and ABN Amro join investment in German fintech group; 06/03/2018 – Politicus USA: Exclusive: Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban: data; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY CROSS-BORDER VOLUME GROWTH, ON A CONSTANT-DOLLAR BASIS, WAS 11% FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Visa Returns Zlatan lbrahimović to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 09/05/2018 – Women Execs at Visa Expected to Complain of ‘Bro’ Culture, Unequal Opportunity; 10/05/2018 – H-2B Visa Demand Vastly Outstrips the Number Allowed By Law; 20/05/2018 – Russian Billionaire’s U.K. Visa Delayed Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 7.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought 213,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.24 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.81 million, up from 3.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $31.7. About 3.06 million shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has declined 1.64% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 24/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Viacom perseveres with Snapchat-exclusive TV shows; 26/04/2018 – Exciting Culinary Lineup Revealed for Comedy Central Presents Clusterfest; 25/04/2018 – Viacom 2Q Rev $3.15B; 04/04/2018 – Viacom dismisses below-market offer from CBS; 03/04/2018 – BREAKING: CBS has submitted big for Viacom that is below its market value; CBS special committee wants Moonves, Ianniello to lead combined company; 06/03/2018 – Nickelodeon’s Blue’s Clues is Back, Remade for a New Generation of Preschoolers; 25/04/2018 – VIACOM: MOST SAVINGS DON’T INVOLVE JOB CUTS; 10/04/2018 – Nickelodeon International Greenlights New Live Action Series “The Covurts”; 09/03/2018 – Nickelodeon Brings SlimeZone, Network’s First Social Virtual Reality Experience, to IMAX VR Centres Globally; 02/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: CBS initial bid for Viacom to value the company below current market value, CBS CEO Moonves to offer to

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 33,352 shares to 29,277 shares, valued at $720,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) by 2.58 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.71M shares, and cut its stake in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. V’s profit will be $3.00B for 33.90 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma accumulated 1.59% or 667,457 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt reported 15,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Eagle Cap Mgmt Limited Liability owns 30,938 shares. Suncoast Equity Mngmt has invested 8.03% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Mariner Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.11% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 563,248 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Lc has 0.24% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Gamco Investors Inc Et Al owns 43,180 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Donaldson Cap Ltd Liability Com owns 38,629 shares. Comgest Global Investors Sas reported 694,600 shares or 2.37% of all its holdings. Jnba Advsr has 6,329 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Moore Lp reported 100,000 shares. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel has invested 1.25% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Sta Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.09% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Marvin And Palmer Assoc Inc holds 4.95% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 40,650 shares. Wisconsin Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 5.13% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).