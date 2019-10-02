Contrarius Investment Management LTD Boosted Its Chicos Fas (CHS) Holding by $6.07 Million; Mariner Wealth Advisors Holds Position in Illinois Tool Wks (ITW)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Chicos Fas Inc (CHS) by 99.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought 2.02M shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The institutional investor held 4.04 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.63M, up from 2.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Chicos Fas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $448.51 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.16% or $0.165 during the last trading session, reaching $3.805. About 1.23 million shares traded. Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) has declined 64.12% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CHS News: 09/05/2018 – Selling its products on Amazon is driving traffic to Chico’s boutiques, said CEO and President Shelley Broader; 30/05/2018 – Chico’s FAS Sees FY18 Comparable Sales Down Low-to-Mid Single Digits; 12/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – CHP – CHico – 03/12/2018 11:02 AM; 23/03/2018 – Aben Resources Operator Eagle Plain’s Suspends Drilling Program at the Chico Gold Project, Saskatchewan; 27/04/2018 – Chico’s FAS, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend of $0.085 Per Share; 05/03/2018 CHICO’S FAS INC CHS.N : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $10; 08/05/2018 – In April, the parent company of Chico’s announced plans to sell products on e-commerce giant Amazon; 20/04/2018 – DJ Chico’s FAS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHS); 04/04/2018 – Chico’s FAS Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Chico’s Emboldens Brand, Empowers Women

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) by 2.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc bought 6,243 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 223,179 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.66 million, up from 216,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $3.37 during the last trading session, reaching $149.36. About 726,482 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q EPS $1.90; 07/05/2018 – Element Critical Addresses National Expansion Plans at ITW 2018; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC ITW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.70 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – ITW Delivers $1.90 Earnings per Share, up 23%; 25/04/2018 – US Construction Adhesive & Sealants Market to 2023 – Henkel Dominates, Followed by Arkema (Bostik), ITW, Mapei, and HB Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/05/2018 – FRANCE’S MACRON COMMENTS IN ITW ON BFM TV; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: ILLINOIS TOOL SEES 2Q EPS $1.90 TO $2.00, EST. $1.97; 10/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Operating Margin 25%-25.5%; 08/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7

Since June 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $158,083 activity. The insider TOFALLI KIMBERLY ROY bought $50,645. Baker Gregory S bought $7,140 worth of Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) on Thursday, June 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold CHS shares while 56 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 105.28 million shares or 8.27% less from 114.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 7,084 shares or 0% of the stock. Strs Ohio accumulated 0% or 113,700 shares. Kbc Grp Nv holds 21,118 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Advisory Svcs Net Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) for 195 shares. Glenmede Trust Na accumulated 969 shares. Vanguard Group Inc holds 0% or 11.81 million shares. Hrt Fincl Limited Liability Company holds 12,625 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 2.94M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Private Ocean Lc reported 282 shares. J Goldman Co LP invested 0.08% in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS). Signaturefd Lc, a Georgia-based fund reported 227 shares. The Jersey-based Contrarius Investment Mgmt has invested 0.76% in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS). The New York-based Ny State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS). Citigroup stated it has 153,791 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 0.03% in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS).

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK) by 659,921 shares to 4.30 million shares, valued at $99.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV) by 279,655 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 913,424 shares, and cut its stake in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB).

More notable recent Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Community Health Systems Completes Divestiture of Bluefield, West Virginia Hospital – Business Wire” on September 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chico’s weakening financial performance prompts lower offer from Sycamore – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chico’s FAS Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Chico’s FAS, PolyOne, and John Wiley & Sons Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chico’s FAS declares $0.0875 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 52 investors sold ITW shares while 338 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 218.19 million shares or 0.95% less from 220.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.16% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Nbw Capital Limited Company holds 53,314 shares. Tompkins Financial Corp holds 415 shares. The California-based Fdx Advsrs has invested 0.07% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Connors Investor Svcs invested in 0.41% or 20,700 shares. Stonebridge Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 529 shares. Moreover, Veritable Ltd Partnership has 0.07% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Ltd Liability holds 47,003 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. John G Ullman Assoc holds 0.05% or 2,000 shares in its portfolio. Groesbeck Inv Mngmt Nj holds 6,075 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins accumulated 8,892 shares. Nomura Inc, Japan-based fund reported 17,045 shares. Paragon Cap Lc holds 105 shares. Hills Bank & Trust Tru reported 36,635 shares stake. Private Na, Ohio-based fund reported 6,614 shares.

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $8.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alps Etf Tr (ENFR) by 28,536 shares to 810,945 shares, valued at $17.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3,809 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,894 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).