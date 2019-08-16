Contrarian Capital Management Upped Its Braskem S A (BAK) Position by $380,525; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Declined While Narwhal Capital Management Lowered Its Holding

Narwhal Capital Management decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 8.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management sold 6,479 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 73,074 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.90M, down from 79,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $284.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $67.25. About 12.60M shares traded or 17.64% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 14/03/2018 – VITOL DEVELOPING LNG IMPORT PROJECT IN BANGLADESH; 19/04/2018 – FOCUS-Exxon faces setback in Iraq as oil and water mix; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS DOES NOT SEE ENOUGH INCENTIVES TO GROW CARBON CAPTURE AND SEQUESTRATION IN MARKETPLACE; 07/03/2018 – Exxon: Upstream Plans Involve Low-Cost-Of-Supply Investments in U.S. Tight Oil, Deepwater, LNG; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SEES GLOBAL OIL DEMAND `FAIRLY STRONG,’ SIMILAR TO 2017; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Operating Cash Flow $8.519T; 09/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE CRUDE UNIT MAY RETURN TO PRODUCTION EARLY NEXT WEEK; 10/04/2018 – Exxon, Qatar in Talks on U.S. Shale Deal; 08/03/2018 – Exxon says gasoline unit shut after fire at its Italian refinery; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QPI, PETROBRAS TAKE CAMPOS BLOCK 789 FOR BRL 2.8B

Contrarian Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Braskem S A (BAK) by 0.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc bought 15,221 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 3.36 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.77M, up from 3.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Braskem S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.85B market cap company. It closed at $19.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BAK News: 05/04/2018 – BRASKEM CEO SAYS US TARIFF BARRIERS CREATE UNCERTAINTY FOR BRASKEM’S LONGTERM CONTRACTS WITH INTERNATIONAL CLIENTS; 10/05/2018 – Braskem and The Linde Group Select Bilfinger Westcon as Lead Mechanical Subcontractor for Delta, to be the Largest Polypropylene Production Line in the Americas; 10/05/2018 – Brazil’s Braskem to talk new naphtha contract with Petrobras- CEO; 09/05/2018 – Brazil’s Braskem reports first quarter profit slump; 10/05/2018 – BRASKEM PLANS TO INVEST BRL2.9B IN 2018 VS BRL2.3B IN 2017; 03/05/2018 – PETROBRAS IS SAID TO HIRE BANKS FOR BRASKEM FOLLOW ON: ESTADO; 30/04/2018 – Braskem Inspires Environmental Sustainability and Community Engagement with Mural Arts Philadelphia Partnership and Closed Loop; 29/05/2018 – Platts: Braskem cuts petchems output due to Brazilian trucker strike; 09/05/2018 – BRASKEM 1Q ADJ EBITDA R$2.65B; 24/05/2018 – BRASKEM SAYS ODEBRECHT REITERATED ITS INTENTION OF MAINTAINING PRESENCE IN PETROCHEMICAL SECTOR – FILING

Contrarian Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.20B and $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM) by 43,983 shares to 72,208 shares, valued at $576,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Narwhal Capital Management, which manages about $490.63 million and $459.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD) by 3,830 shares to 17,645 shares, valued at $1.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,003 shares in the quarter, for a total of 134,690 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).