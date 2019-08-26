Contrarian Capital Management Upped Caesars Entmt (CZR) Position by $2.00 Million; Market Value Rose; Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Stock Value Rose While Bangor Savings Bank Has Lowered Stake by $318,528

Contrarian Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 6.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 4.31 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.45 million, up from 4.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $11.44. About 3.61 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Same-Store Revenues Remained Flat; 08/03/2018 – 15 Leading Esports Teams And Caesars Entertainment Team Up With The H1Z1 Pro League™ – The World’s First Professional “Battle; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: 1Q Las Vegas RevPAR Down $2 to $142; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment and Meraas Plan to Open Two Caesars Hotels & Beach Club in Dubai; 09/05/2018 – VICI WOULD BUY FROM CAESARS CERTAIN ASSETS FOR $749M; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – THE PROPERTY IS EXPECTED TO OPEN IN 2019; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY NET INCOME WAS $2 BLN, DRIVEN BY TAX BENEFIT OF $2.03 BLN RELATING TO U.S. TAX REFORM; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Share Repurchase Authorization Of Up To $500 Million; 21/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR), Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT), And Others; 13/03/2018 – Lollapalooza Creator Perry Farrell, Cary Granat and Ed Jones of Immersive Artistry and Caesars Entertainment Join Forces for

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 48.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bangor Savings Bank sold 6,636 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 6,939 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $335,000, down from 13,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bangor Savings Bank who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $44.91. About 10.27M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 07/05/2018 – MRC Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – WFC, BRKA: BREAKING @CFPBDirector Mulvaney seeks record fine against @WellsFargo. Could reach $1 bln. Certain to top $100 mln penalty doled out in 2016. Would fulfill @realDonaldTrump Tweet from Dec promising to go hard after third-largest bank. They want deal in days, sources; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q Rev $21.93B; 16/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – “Wells Fargo’s substantial underperformance has created a buying opportunity,” Saul Martinez says in a note to clients; 20/04/2018 – OCC SAYS ITS SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT MAINTAINS RESTRICTIONS ON THE APPROVAL OF SEVERANCE PAYMENTS TO SENIOR EXECUTIVES, AND ON THE APPOINTMENT OF SENIOR EXECUTIVES AND DIRECTORS; 26/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 30/05/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Bad News is Pretty Much All Out: CFO — Barrons.com; 23/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Details Risk Management Changes as OCC Settlement Looms; 26/04/2018 – Trinseo Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24 billion for 9.43 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Bangor Savings Bank, which manages about $532.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11,587 shares to 27,649 shares, valued at $3.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Short Term Us Treasury (SCHO) by 19,812 shares in the quarter, for a total of 481,338 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX).

Contrarian Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.20 billion and $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cleveland Cliffs Inc (Call) by 8.27 million shares to 6,500 shares, valued at $6.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

