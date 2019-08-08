Contrarian Capital Management Stake in Gerdau S A (GGB) Has Upped as Valuation Rose; Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Lowered Its Stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by $435,390 as Stock Value Rose

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec decreased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 9.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec sold 9,465 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 88,134 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.10 million, down from 97,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $52.64. About 73,735 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 28/03/2018 – AerCap Announces Completion of $0.95 B Unsecured Revolver Amendment and Extension; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV – NEW $200 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZED, WHICH WILL RUN THROUGH SEPTEMBER 30, 2018; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings 1Q Rev $1.22B; 08/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aercap’s Baa3 Senior Unsecured Rating, Upgrades Junior Subordinated Debt Rating To Ba1(hyb); 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 05/04/2018 – AerCap Leased, Purchased and Sold 114 Aircraft in the First Quarter 2018; 05/04/2018 – AerCap Leased, Purchased and Sold 114 Aircraft in the 1Q 2018; 28/03/2018 – AERCAP BOOSTS UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT LINE FROM $0.60B; 10/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Cowen Transportation Conference May 8

Contrarian Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Gerdau S A (GGB) by 26394.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc bought 19.69M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The hedge fund held 19.77 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.70M, up from 74,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gerdau S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.44B market cap company. The stock increased 4.02% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $3.36. About 2.98M shares traded. Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) has declined 20.50% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GGB News: 09/05/2018 – MET GERDAU 1Q NET TO CONTROLLING HOLDERS BRL147.0M; 07/03/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American equities down as tariff fears heat up; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU 1Q NET INCOME R$448M; 02/04/2018 – GERDAU SAYS IT CONCLUDED SALE OF UNITS IN U.S. TO OPTIMUS STEEL; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU WILL CONTINUE DELEVERAGING DURING NEXT QUARTERS: CEO; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU SEES FY CAPEX R$1.2B; 04/04/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Politics, trade talk boost Mexico, rattle Brazil; 15/03/2018 – UBS Goes Against Grain on Brazil Steelmaker Gerdau’s Trump Bump; 26/03/2018 – GERDAU GETS BRAZIL REGULATOR APPROVAL TO SELL PLANTS TO KINROSS; 14/03/2018 – WTO DIRECTOR ROBERTO AZEVEDO SAYS BRAZIL OFFICIALS HAVE TOLD HIM IT HAS NOT RULED OUT ANY RESPONSE TO U.S. STEEL TARIFFS

Contrarian Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.20B and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 6,627 shares to 19,057 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

