Contrarian Capital Management Stake in Crown Holdings (CCK) Lowered by $357,858; King Wealth Management Group Has Raised Its Position in Mastercard (MA) by $702,885 as Stock Value Rose

King Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 22.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Wealth Management Group Llc bought 2,991 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 16,133 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80 million, up from 13,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $284.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $291.38. About 2.59M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 30/05/2018 – Mastercard, Inc. (MA) Bernstein Strategic Decisions Brokers Conference (Transcript); 06/03/2018 – Vipera Launches Mobile Payment System in Collaboration With Mastercard; 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH; 29/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-India resists lobbying by U.S. payment firms to ease local data storage rules; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Effective Tax Rate 17.3%; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – ANNOUNCED INTEGRATION OF ITS PHYSICAL AND DIGITAL PAYMENTS TEAMS UNDER ONE ORGANIZATION, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2, 2018; 21/05/2018 – APPLE: MASTERCARD CARD HOLDERS MAY NOT BE ABLE TO ADD CARDS; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open `Rock `n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 26/04/2018 – Mastercard Offers Exclusive Pre-Sale to MLB All-Star Game in Washington, D.C; 26/04/2018 – IFC, MA TO EXPAND PACT TO FOCUS ON EMERGING MARKET INCLUSION

Contrarian Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 25.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc sold 6,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The hedge fund held 19,057 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04M, down from 25,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $65.02. About 1.04M shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.55-Adj EPS $1.65; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.35 TO $5.55; 24/04/2018 – North America Aerosol Cans Market Forecast to 2023, With Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, BWAY Corporation, Exal Corporation & CCL Container Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Beats Revenue, EPS Expectations; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Investment Partners Exits Position in Crown Holdings; 23/04/2018 – DJ Crown Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCK); 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold CCK shares while 119 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 130.38 million shares or 7.68% less from 141.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 57,621 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) or 5,524 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt stated it has 9,491 shares. Alps Incorporated has invested 0% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 0% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Qs Invsts Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 4,019 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv holds 0% or 2,125 shares in its portfolio. Huntington Retail Bank holds 0% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) or 2,022 shares. Sterling Capital Management Ltd Llc holds 1.60M shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. Moreover, Lonestar Ltd has 2.77% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 200,000 shares. Paragon Cap Management Lc reported 0% stake. Markel reported 49,000 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.02% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Legal General Group Public Ltd Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). James Investment Research stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

Analysts await Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.57 EPS, down 8.19% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.71 per share. CCK’s profit will be $214.06 million for 10.35 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Crown Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.53% EPS growth.

Contrarian Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.20 billion and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Key Energy Svcs Inc Del by 100,000 shares to 1.90 million shares, valued at $7.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gerdau S A (NYSE:GGB) by 19.69 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 19.77M shares, and has risen its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR).

More notable recent Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK) Shareholders Booked A 57% Gain In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Crown Holdings, Inc. Promotes Rost, Expands Global Sustainability Team and Establishes Executive Sustainability Committee – PRNewswire” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Philadelphia companies hit hard by sharp stock market declines – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Crown Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:CCK) 34% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560 worth of stock. $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K.

King Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $319.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10,834 shares to 31,670 shares, valued at $6.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Ivv (IVV) by 5,253 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,584 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Mdy (MDY).