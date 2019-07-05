Contrarian Capital Management Stake in Crown Holdings (CCK) Has Trimmed by $357,858; Ametek New (AME) Holder Pictet Bank & Trust LTD Cut Its Stake by $513,189 as Valuation Rose

Contrarian Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 25.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc sold 6,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 19,057 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04 million, down from 25,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $63.06. About 252,741 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 34.77% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.35 TO $5.55; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Adds Tetra Tech, Exits Crown Holdings: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – North America Aerosol Cans Market Forecast to 2023, With Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, BWAY Corporation, Exal Corporation & CCL Container Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Investment Partners Exits Position in Crown Holdings; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.55 TO $1.65, EST. $1.21; 23/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Net $90M; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.55-Adj EPS $1.65

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd decreased its stake in Ametek Inc New (AME) by 38.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd sold 6,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $830,000, down from 16,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd who had been investing in Ametek Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $90.56. About 257,006 shares traded. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 15.52% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 07/05/2018 – Ametek at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Sees 2Q EPS 76c-EPS 78c; 26/04/2018 – Ametek Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 29/05/2018 – P&M CORPORATE FINANCE REPORTS SALE OF SOUNDCOM TO AMETEK; 09/05/2018 – AMETEK Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK Acquires SoundCom Systems; 29/05/2018 – P&M Corporate Finance (PMCF) Announces the Sale of SoundCom Corporation to AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME); 09/05/2018 – David R. Samyn Elected Vice President And General Manager, Materials Analysis Division; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mid Cap Value Adds Ametek, Exits Devon

Analysts await AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, up 24.10% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.83 per share. AME’s profit will be $232.91M for 21.98 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by AMETEK, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold AME shares while 184 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 188.47 million shares or 0.19% more from 188.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.35 million activity.

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd, which manages about $228.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 12,420 shares to 121,490 shares, valued at $5.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 3.23% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.55 per share. CCK’s profit will be $200.29 million for 10.51 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual earnings per share reported by Crown Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.86% EPS growth.

Contrarian Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.20 billion and $1.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro by 600,000 shares to 6.75M shares, valued at $96.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Braskem S A (NYSE:BAK) by 15,221 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.36 million shares, and has risen its stake in Key Energy Svcs Inc Del.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold CCK shares while 119 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 130.38 million shares or 7.68% less from 141.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

