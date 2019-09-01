Contrarian Capital Management Stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) Has Lowered by $307,881; Apollo Management Holdings LP Has Boosted Xpo Logistics (Call) (XPO) Holding by $7.02 Million

Apollo Management Holdings Lp increased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (Call) (XPO) by 112.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apollo Management Holdings Lp bought 132,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% . The institutional investor held 250,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.44 million, up from 117,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apollo Management Holdings Lp who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $70.86. About 1.12 million shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 03/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Uses Emerging Technology in Robot Security Program; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q Adj EPS 61c; 19/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS REPORTS OVER $450M ANNUAL TECHNOLOGY INVESTMENT; 11/05/2018 – Ontario Teachers Adds Heico, Exits ADP, Cuts XPO Logistics: 13F; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q Net $66.9M; 31/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS PLANS TO INVEST UP TO $90M IN ROAD FLEET IN NORTH; 23/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Names Former Amazon Executive as COO; 11/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Joins Push to Digital Freight Booking; 13/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics CIO Mario Harik to Speak on Supply Chain Consumerization at Home Delivery World 2018; 23/05/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Advances to Number 67 on Ranking of Largest U.S. Employers

Contrarian Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 37.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc sold 43,983 shares as the company's stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 72,208 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $576,000, down from 116,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $1.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $12.04. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.73 in 2018Q4.

Apollo Management Holdings Lp, which manages about $8.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Presidio Inc by 8.93 million shares to 35.13 million shares, valued at $519.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vici Pptys Inc by 700,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.25M shares, and cut its stake in Onemain Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.28 EPS, up 3.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.27 per share. CSTM’s profit will be $37.02 million for 10.75 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Constellium SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 115.38% EPS growth.

Contrarian Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.20B and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro by 600,000 shares to 6.75 million shares, valued at $96.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cleveland Cliffs Inc by 2.55 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.83M shares, and has risen its stake in Vale S A (NYSE:VALE).